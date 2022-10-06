PARIS — “Quiet quitting” is the latest trend spawned on social media that encourages workers to do the bare minimum required to stay employed while refusing to go above and beyond. It’s easy to write off those who coined the term as inherently lazy. But it’s not quite that simple or limited. At least half of the U.S. workforce is now comprised of “quiet quitters,” according to a Gallup poll published last month. And there’s a lot of blame to go around.

It’s safe to say that the young people who adhere to the concept are generally those who have been catered to their entire work lives. Some of us in older generations have never chosen opportunities based on whether there were free snacks, a nap room, or a foosball table at the office. But the younger generation entered the workforce at a time when the competition for workers was so stiff that perks could make the difference. So they grew accustomed to being spoiled by their employers.

