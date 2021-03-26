Undeclared voters are the single largest voting bloc in New Hampshire, clocking in at 42 percent of the electorate. This means one thing: Independents decide elections.
In the past, we independents have always split our support among sensible Democratic and Republican candidates, as I did in November. No more.
I am confident that the three-part indictment that follows will convince you, my fellow independents, that this very decisive message must be sent to Republicans in the Granite State: You have lost your way, and along with it, our support!
Article I: Republicans have abandoned truth.
All of us knew from day one that President Donald Trump was a liar through and through. None of us could have imagined how effectively he would corrupt the entire Republican Party. These days, rank-and-file Republicans stake their reputations and careers on Trump's lies, excelling above all else in the arts of parroting, excusing and justifying falsehoods.
Not all Republican officials are liars. But all are now guilty, in their complicity at a minimum, of allowing their party to be overtaken by lies. As such, you have placed career above country, and you are out.
Article II: Republicans have abandoned democracy.
First, Republicans worked to discredit the results of what Trump's own Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Director Christopher Krebs correctly described as the "most secure election in American history."
But simply calling into question the election results would never satisfy the Republican appetite for authoritarianism. Nay, next they tried an actual Third World coup on Jan. 6, challenging certified state election results and then violently storming the Capitol in Washington.
Since then, Republicans have launched a full-on assault on democracy based on lies. They have advanced 253 voter suppression measures in state legislatures across the country. And New Hampshire now ranks among the top tier of states when it comes to voter-suppression bills.
Not all Republican officials are anti-democratic seditionists, but all seem quite comfortable keeping the Big Lie alive and making it harder for folks to vote. As such, you have placed career above country, and you are out.
Article III: Republicans have abandoned equality.
It is no mere coincidence that on the day that former President Trump invited violence to the Capitol, Proud Boys, Q-Anon turkeys, Neo-Nazis, Oath Keepers, Neo-Confederates and other white supremacist thugs showed up in full premeditated force. It is also not surprising that today, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) recalls not being afraid on that day, convinced as he is that these racists love America and intended his aging white male posterior no harm.
It is disgusting when Republicans chant at citizens of color, shouting: "Go home! (to your s---hole country)." When Nazis descended on Charlottesville, Va., it was abhorrent that Republicans excused them as "very fine people." When armed Proud Boys threatened order, it is despicable that Republicans directed their army of seditionists to "stand down and stand by."
Not all Republicans are racists, but all seem rather comfortable with Neo-Confederates and Proud Boys in their midst. As such, you have placed career above country, and you are out.
In November, I helped elect several Republicans. It was a mistake. To be a successful Republican today means that you fundamentally oppose truth, democracy and equality. With great disappointment, for example, I have watched New Hampshire's own Gov. Chris Sununu dance around the Big Lie and lean into voter suppression.
Fellow independents, in 2022, let's vote a straight non-Republican ticket and send these cowardly rats a message they won't soon forget: You have placed career above country, and you are out!
Quddus Z. Snyder, Ph.D., lives in Eaton.
