Spring is here. Groggy natives are emerging from winter hibernation and awkwardly relearning basic social skills. Garages are being cleaned. Pagan symbols of fertility — rabbits and eggs — are celebrated. Sap is running. Love is everywhere. And most importantly, the much anticipated annual State of Eaton Report is in.
Bored citizens in less prestigious townships across the nation all want to know one thing: what on earth is happening in Eaton? To satisfy their rabid thirst for drama, rivaled only by the thunderous throngs of Rome’s colosseum, the State of Eaton Report was born, delivered here in the Sun’s column-sseum.
I am pleased to report that Eaton is on the up and up. The beach has never looked better. Our venerable selectmen must be congratulated for having erected a wooden fence enclosure that wraps around three sides of the unsightly portable toilet units — a clever cosmetic solution that both honors the aesthetic standards of a refined citizenry while providing a convenient station to relieve sudden bowel movements. I’ve also been told that this year’s beach guard has spent 10 minutes a day in front of a mirror practicing stern looks and “Eaton residents only” verbal commands. So we’re ready for all would-be Brownfield beach poachers and other riffraff.
We have several new families with young children, so Eaton will in fact have a future. Maybe we won’t need to bus in as many out of town rug rats to have a proper Christmas pageant, complete with all three wise men. Years ago, I learned how to swim in the town’s free swim program at the beach — thank you Suzanne, sincerely. I’ve since forgotten all of those techniques and reverted back to the doggie paddle, but that’s beside the point. The point: I insist that this important institution be preserved for all Eaton children.
The Village Store is back in business, now run by a charming and jovial couple, Bill and Rose. The store has a new sign. The layout inside has changed, and we now have more seating and a quaint partition wall separating the post office from the cafe. A few comrades and I had breakfast (I ordered the vegetable omelet). and the food exceeded our expectations and handsomely met the demands of our discriminating palate. Bill needs to work on his jokes, but we’ll let that one slide for now.
I’ve learned that the historic Palmer House Inn at Crystal is for sale. If you happen to have a million bucks and want a million headaches, step on up. A substantial majority of Eaton’s astute minds agree that Tim and Bobby have been the best innkeepers since the Palmers themselves. Aspiring innkeepers should know that we have high expectations, so they best learn to sing like Pavarotti and cook meals fit for Buckingham Palace.
Against all odds, the “Eaton Crows” have won the King Pine ski series, receiving a medal and some paltry gift token for Tuckerman beer. This team of slouches — couch potatoes hoping to increase their odds of finding romance — somehow ended up taking home gold, a testament to the mountain’s declining athletic standard. Happily, all of the Crows except one have now found true love, and are threatening to defend their title next winter.
In other news, two youthful spirits tried to jump the gun on the Foss Mountain season. The Subaru wagon’s operator explained that, “I thought I’d just punch it through the snow patch, bro.” Next, he slid off the road and into a ditch just past the Snowvillage Inn. Good Samaritans with mud-season experience and tow straps came to the rescue.
An informal assemblage of Eaton’s artistic free spirits has concluded that every perfect masterpiece must have one blemish. With this in mind, we can now carry on and feel slightly better about the one dopey Confederate Flag. And my esteemed colleague Jonna Carter needs to get her town geography straightened out: the reprobate with the “F*** Biden” flag is technically across the border in Conway. So, we’ll let South Conway (wherever that is) work on tidying up the trash in their backyard this spring cleaning season.
Eaton’s Little White Church looks amazing, a source of great pride for the people. This Easter, the town’s ecclesiastical society decided that God had indeed given people a brain. They have yet to determine whether God intended for people to actually use it.
By way of conclusion, there are 100 reasons to feel good about Eaton and our individual lives, at least until the black flies arrive. But seriously, events in faraway places like Ukraine remind us of how fortunate we are to live in a free nation. We are stronger and happier when united as one, guided by shared principle and the notion that we’ll take our pesky neighbors over the Russians any day of the week.
Quddus Synder lives in Eaton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.