New Hampshire is one of 19 states to enact new restrictive abortion laws in 2021. In the Granite State today, except in cases of medical emergency, abortion is not an option after 24 weeks into a pregnancy.
The U.S. Supreme Court has just heard arguments surrounding a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. Donald Trump's three appointees who refused to consider his election lies are unlikely to disappoint conservatives who have long prayed for a court willing to overturn Roe v. Wade, with important implications for many states including ours.
In one of the great ironies of American jurisprudence, Richard Nixon appointee Justice Harry Blackmun penned one of the court's most liberal opinions: the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
When I first read Blackmun's opinion, and learned of a "penumbra" of implied rights of privacy that the court's majority found would prohibit states from banning abortions up to the point of "fetal viability" (the point in development after which a baby could survive outside of the womb), I said to myself: "Now, this is some really sophisticated bull-crap.” Of course, I had the very same reaction when I read John Marshall's 1803 opinion in Marbury v. Madison, in which the court's first chief justice, in a stealthy and ingenious bit of political maneuvering, invented the very concept of judicial review and established the judiciary’s ability to strike down laws as unconstitutional, at once elevating the lesser third branch from obscurity to relevance.
The reality is that the 1973 court invented a right to abortion because the Constitution says absolutely nothing about a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy. Why? Aside from abortion not being an issue in the 18th century, the property-owning white men who drafted the Constitution had little inclination to think about women's rights at all. Women, after all, were not even allowed to vote until 1920.
Roe was wrongly decided because the Constitution is silent, and an amendment would be needed for the document to address abortion. If the half-century-old precedent is now overruled, which seems quite likely, the matter will be kicked back to the states. Whether your state is red or blue will determine your access to nearby abortion services. As a Granite State voter in a purple state, you will have to decide this question through elected representatives at the state level.
I never liked the pro-life versus pro-choice framing of the abortion issue. In principle, all sane people should agree that a newborn baby should not be bludgeoned to death with a sledge hammer. In principle, all sane people should agree that using birth control to prevent unwanted pregnancy is a good idea if folks wish to enjoy sexual intercourse but do not want children.
Among reasonable people, the debate should be about how unwanted pregnancy can be avoided and when it can be terminated if it cannot be avoided. Framed this way, abortion is not an either/or, but a more tractable how/when question. Do we cut it off at six, 15 or 24 weeks, and what exceptions are made?
Dramatic restrictions in New Hampshire’s abortion law seems unlikely as it would require a lurch to the right — our Republican governor believes Roe was correctly decided. And assuming they can, how far ahead of public opinion will Republicans venture?
According to a recent Pew Research Center poll, nationally 59 percent of respondents believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases. And even if New Hampshire were to adopt a law similar to Mississippi’s, which seems unlikely, remember that 90 percent of abortions currently happen in the first trimester. According to the Guttmacher Institute, only 1.3 percent of abortions happen at or over 21 weeks.
I am fine with burying Roe v. Wade and forcing Granite State voters to grapple with this issue in the papers and at the polls. I simply ask that conservatives who have been laser focused on abortion also consider that women need access to health care. To earn a living and support more kids, working-class mothers and fathers may need assistance with child care.
Maybe Republicans can entertain sensible gun laws, too, so that children do not get killed at school. In short, please focus your Christian compassion not only on the unborn child but also the living child who stands before you.
For those of us who have children, the abortion question always invites one to consider life without the child we chose to have. My ex-wife and I intended to have children, but not as newlyweds still in college, financially broke and at the young age of 21.
At the time, we practiced the Old Testament “pull-out and pray” method of birth control, until one time we forgot to pray and our son was conceived. Even as the pregnancy was unintended, at no point was abortion ever an option for us. And even as my son is a monumental headache, he is far less of a pain than I was vis-a-vis my own father, who was grateful to have me. And in a like manner, I could never imagine life without my son, whom I love with all of my heart.
Quddus Z. Snyder Ph.D. lives in Eaton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.