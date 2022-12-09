When I started writing for the Sun, I was told to keep the focus on “local issues.” But if Bill Marvel can ramble on about his cross-country voyages, then so can I — naturally geared toward a younger, more astute and refined audience of course.
First a salacious confession. Your charming chimney professional is secretly a snowbird, annually escaping the winter doldrums by fleeing to warmer climates that suit his clothes. My good friend Freddie put it best, saying, “Q, you’re this northern gentleman who then sneaks down south of the Mason-Dixon for some real action.”
Readers, having grown accustomed to my disparaging rants railing against hillbillies, Confederates and the like, are perhaps surprised to learn that I spend a lot of time down in the Deep South. On Nov. 30, my sweetheart and I again escaped Alcatraz (New England winter) and hit the open road in my diesel powered RAD mobile, bound for West Virginia’s newly minted National Park: The New River Gorge.
Over the years, I’ve grown to love the South. It’s like the family’s basket case reprobate: You’ve got to look past a lot to love ’em. First, you’ve got to tune out the billboards — hundreds line the roadways for hundreds of miles. Almost in equal number, the billboards advertise one of two things: adult superstores located just off the next exit, or the pathway to personal salvation through the Lord Jesus Christ.
You’ve got to look past a lot of Confederate flags; and your patience will be tried by the ocean of Trump signs, banners and flags. And you’ll learn to chuckle at the sight of yet another fried chicken fast-food joint. But when you finally feast your eyes on the seemingly endless bands of immaculate Southern sandstone — easily the steepest and deepest single pitched rock climbing in the entire world — it all makes perfect sense.
And the more I learned to love the cliffs and bluffs, the more I opened my eyes and heart to the folks who live here. And the southern people just absolutely adore me. Or more accurately, they love my van — a right-side drive Mitsubishi 4X4 moon rover with 35-inch dread tread tires and a 10-inch lift — and by extension they love me. “Say, where ya’ll from, that sure is the neatest rig I’ve ever seen,” is a common reaction when we stop at a Love’s station to fill up the tank, “say Billy, come look at this here thing.”
And the more time I spend with the friendly southern folk, the more I realize how much we have in common. They love monster trucks. I love monster trucks. They love shooting guns. I love shooting guns. They love the Dukes of Hazzard. I love the Dukes of Hazzard. They love cold beer. And I love cold beer. It’s a match made in heaven, you see.
And I am pleased to report that all of that stuff about “southern hospitality” is totally true. Unlike grumpy northerners whose spirits have been hardened by cold winters and seasonal hermitage, the southern folk always greet you with a warm smile. I’ve been coming down here for years, and every season multiple families all clamor to adopt me for Christmas.
I’ll leave you with a true story that is sure to warm your heart. It was 9:15 a.m. on a Tuesday, and I was sitting in my foldout camping chair at a Whole Foods parking lot, sipping coffee, hiding behind my aviator sunglasses and passing loathsome judgment on everyone around. A teary-eyed mother approached me pushing a double stroller with two babies, “excuse me sir, I had to come talk to you.” “Good morning,” I said. The weeping mother continued, “I was just having the most difficult morning and when I saw you and that crazy van it made me laugh, and I said to myself, now there must be a man of God to be so care free.”
I was taken aback, “Ma’am, I’m not that religious, but I can give a great hug.” And so the weeping mother and I embraced each other for a moment that lasted a lifetime. As she walked away, she turned to me once more, saying “I’ll be praying for you every day on your adventures.” As it were, I had my aviators on to hide the tears welling up in my eyes. And that’s the deep south in a nutshell: deeply flawed in many ways, but heartwarmingly beautiful.
