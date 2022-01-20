For as long as I’ve been alive, Conway has never excelled at planning anything. Now faced with perhaps its greatest challenge — the acute housing crisis — can Conway totally redeem itself? Lord, deliver us a savior who can herd cats and also part seas!
Enter Planning Board Chairman Ben “no bull” Colbath, son of Conway Selectman John “even less bull” Colbath, who said to me on the phone, “Q, I got into planning because my dad said that if you’re gonna complain about things, you better be ready to do something.”
Chairman Colbath means business, though it’s an uphill battle because “you can’t do anything good without pissing off half of the town.” But the status quo is unacceptable as it’s causing a “degradation of our community.”
This crisis is another chapter in the age-old struggle between the haves and have-nots. It also reflects the classic vacation town paradox: We want outside money but not outsiders. Our economy generates low-paying service jobs that depend on visitors. Many locals have traded fat salaries elsewhere for low wages and a greater quality of life here. The reason we love the valley — our mountains, rivers and lakes — are the same reasons why outsiders want to be here as well. And in a bidding war, big money always wins.
The housing crunch is a near universal problem in popular ski towns across the country. Take an extreme case like Big Sky, Mont. A vast majority of service workers commute or are bussed in from adjacent towns like Bozeman. And it’s not difficult to see why: a lift operator makes $18 per hour, while a basic one-bedroom studio apartment costs $500,000.
Second, COVID led to a white-collar urban exodus. Many jobs that were formerly housed in brick and mortar buildings moved online. Remote workers were free to leave places like Boston and New Haven, and move to the mountains while keeping their-six figure salaries. These new residents are valuable — and I personally love them — but they’re not adding to the local labor pool. And, they’re taking up habitat, which is not good if you’re a yokel striking out on housing, presently exploring methods to winterize a canvas tent.
Third, what was a problem has turned into an acute crisis with the rise of Airbnb. Fifteen years ago, short-term rentals were not a thing. But everyone is in the game now. A weekend’s earnings can exceed a full month of traditional long-term rental income.
The temptation is real: I came within a quarter-inch of latching onto this luscious cash-cow teat with my rental house in Eaton, but decided that I had already ruffled enough feathers in a village where any change is greeted with a pitchfork. Many have purchased a second home counting on short-term rental income to pay the mortgage — “we stay here four weeks and rent it the rest of the year.” Finally, we have fat-cat regional mega-investors with hundreds of units up and down the East Coast.
The solution, Colbath argues, requires that we both regulate short-term rentals and find ways to increase the overall “stock” of available housing. In his estimation, Conway voters need to (a) understand that regulation is the only way, (b) define short-term rentals, and (c) limit the number of commercial short-term licenses through a lottery or other means.
At bottom, government will be telling property owners what they can and cannot do, but this already happens in many other ways with codes and zoning. This is not a one-shot deal, but can be adjusted year to year. Its a difficult sell because individuals are being asked to make sacrifices for the greater good of the community. But if nothing is done, the town will be hollowed out and we’ll all be worse off.
Through regulation, the idea is to discourage investors who are gobbling up property for the sole purpose of running Airbnb businesses. This will not be popular among sellers and Realtors, but it might be a boon to first-time home buyers because with fewer deep-pockets bidding, prices may drop. Second, with the short-term cash-cow option off the table, we may see an uptick in the number of available long-term rentals.
Increasing the available stock will likely involve a basket of solutions. Colbath believes that apartment complexes and condos may be a part of the solution, and he also favors “compact cluster” housing — multiple tiny houses built on a small lot. Instead of another trailer park, I’d like to see an “Eco Village” proposal. Give us charming-cedar sided high-efficiency tiny houses, a community garden, hiking and biking trails, and a pavilion for live string music on a mid-summer’s eve. Also consider a hip and funky seasonal “Vanlife Park” with cheap monthly rent and basic amenities (bathhouse, pavilion, picnic tables).
Our focus needs to shift. An interest group-funded study, conducted by UNH’s Daniel Innis, Ph.D., confirms that visitors bring $50 million annually to Conway alone. But we don’t need more money and jobs. We need workers. And workers need housing.
Quddus Z. Snyder Ph.D. lives in Eaton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.