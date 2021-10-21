Taking an interest in the happenings of Eaton — a tiny village of nearly 400 quirky heads — is like studying the drama on Horton’s speck of dust.
The action is big for those on the speck, entertaining to the outside world and possibly interesting to the extent that it represents a microcosm of something larger. Because I occupy a place on this speck, and also tend to comment on it from time to time, the situation can be uniquely tricky for me: “Quddus, you are such a nice guy,” a dear lady mused after I strategically self-muzzled myself for weeks, “you’ll ruin your reputation if you keep that up.”
These and other thoughts ran through my head when the Sun reached out for insight regarding yet another hot-button Eaton issue — the proposed barn wedding venue in South Eaton.
The facts of the case are simple: a local couple, Tim and Bobby, purchased one of the finest properties in Eaton, intending to use it as a rustic wedding venue. Several natives became alarmed that this might change the character of their backyard and complained. The zoning board ruled against the proposal, a judge sent it back to the board, which then proceeded to reaffirm its original decision. A special zoning exemption was not granted. I think this was a mistake.
Because I know the individuals (and their hearts) serving on the zoning board, I can confidently say that their decision had absolutely nothing to do with discrimination against gay people, including Steve Larson’s now infamous foot-in-mouth musings about soft-core parlor music.
Eaton has unfairly received a bad wrap because of disproportionate attention drawn to the idiocy of a marginal contingent of Confederate Flag flying turkeys — a posse of grumpy old Trump-men who sit around in a proverbial ice-shack, drink spirits and bellyache about non-existent voter fraud. But if you look at the actual slate of officers that have been selected, one quickly sees that this town is on a very solid footing.
Let me begin by saying that for those of us who live in the heart of Eaton, what happens in faraway places like Snowville and South Eaton is generally speaking of little consequence. Frankly, if it wasn’t for one of our oldest and most beloved customers, Eleanor Jenkins, whom I adore and who always speaks very fondly of my late father, I wouldn’t lose a minute of sleep if Freedom simply annexed that hillbilly end of town and along with it, several of its more cantankerous residents.
But arbitrary lines force us all to deal with matters happening on Stark Road, Horse Leg Hill Road and the like, questions that might more logically be addressed by Conway or Freedom. All of this is to say that the board’s decision to deny a special exemption is about as arbitrary as these lines that unite and divide us.
I think this ruling had little to do with traffic, dust, noise, raucous wedding-goers, or discrimination against our gay neighbors. It has everything to do with an entrenched town culture of “keeping it quaint” and resisting change. And believe me, I get it. Had the universe dealt me a lesser hand and fate cruelly assigned me to the South Eaton side of the tracks, then perhaps I’d be raising a fuss too. When my late father and I considered the farfetched possibility that someone might build beyond our farm, we decided that our neighbors-to-be would have to drive past a newly established nudist colony and hog-farm operation. And if any billy-bass Budweiser, rod and reel sportsmen try to alter our no-motors policy on Crystal Lake, well, oh boy, they’ll be throttling headlong into an unforgiving reef. Restrictive ordinances are the reason we don’t have unsightly trailers and atrocious self-storage complexes littering the heart of the village like Brownfield, and don’t get me started on Tamworth!
Here is why the board done goof up. When I was 14 years old, Janice and Richard, at the time owners of the Inn at Crystal Lake, gave me my first real job. I started off scrubbing showers and changing sheets in the rooms of the historic inn at Crystal. After two days on the job, I was moved to landscaping detail because, in Janice’s view, I was a “sloppy and careless” housekeeper. These Rhode Island transplants lasted only two years, having little to do with my poor workmanship and everything to do with their business model. We cycled through new innkeepers every few years like clockwork, until Tim and Bobby proved that the Inn could be a viable and thriving business in its own right — now for several decades.
We need talented individuals who can bring vitality to the community. Eaton cannot simply be a retirement village for graying gringos and a vacation hub for filthy rich second-home flatlands — a fake town where every cornerstone institution and business is owned and operated by a preservation society funded by deep-Mass. pockets.
We must welcome people and allow folks to pursue business ideas that create economic activity while also maintaining the quaint and idyllic town character that we all love. Tim and Bobby’s wedding venue proposal did this. It was the perfect business concept for this town and promised to create synergy with the Village Store, Snowvillage Inn and the Inn at Crystal (now for sale). They have proven to us that they can run a successful and classy outfit, so why not have a little confidence in them and give it a shot?
I understand that change is scary because it is uncertain, and the easy course is usually to avoid it. But even as we think about the interests of specific residents and property owners, I suggest we also think about what it might take to breathe new economic life into this town. My sense is that we can maintain our undisputed status as the region’s finest and most charming town — Jackson has diddly-squat on us — while also encouraging classy and quaint business ideas that bring in money. Tim and Bobby should have been given an opportunity to pursue their dream, and I value the contribution they have made to our town and am convinced they create tides that lift many boats.
Thank you Tim and Bobby. Keep your heads up. We love you.
Quddus Z. Snyder, Ph.D. is a resident of Eaton.
