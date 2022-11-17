Ah, the elections are over. It is a time for all of us to recommit to help our society. Here in small, mostly rural New Hampshire, there are currently 1,538 children — that’s right, 1,000, 500 and 38 children — under the care of the State of New Hampshire.

These children have been removed from and kept from the care and custody of their parent(s) due to abuse and/or neglect. Oftentimes, they have been removed to different communities and into foster care. The reasons are rampant — drug and alcohol misuse, physical, sexual and other abuse, inability to maintain a safe home for the children and the like. We have all read and seen the worst of the cases in the media and on television.

