Ah, the elections are over. It is a time for all of us to recommit to help our society. Here in small, mostly rural New Hampshire, there are currently 1,538 children — that’s right, 1,000, 500 and 38 children — under the care of the State of New Hampshire.
These children have been removed from and kept from the care and custody of their parent(s) due to abuse and/or neglect. Oftentimes, they have been removed to different communities and into foster care. The reasons are rampant — drug and alcohol misuse, physical, sexual and other abuse, inability to maintain a safe home for the children and the like. We have all read and seen the worst of the cases in the media and on television.
Abuse and neglect occur in every county throughout the state. The pandemic and the opiate epidemic have severely exacerbated the conditions that lead to abuse and neglect.
Very fortunately, we have here in New Hampshire a phenomenal organization that puts kids’ needs first, CASA of New Hampshire. In every case in which children are removed from their homes in New Hampshire, an individual whose sole job it is to represent the best interests of the child is appointed by the judge overseeing the case.
This year, over 640 CASA volunteer advocates represented almost all of the 1,538 New Hampshire kids. Over 25 years ago, the Legislature recognized the work of CASA of New Hampshire and the fact that they do the job very well. So well, in fact, that CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) by law is the go-to organization for representation of these children. Only when CASA has a conflict or does not have the resources to take on a case does the court name an advocate for the child other than a CASA volunteer advocate. When the court is forced to do so, they must turn to paid guardians ad litem who can, at times, have too many of these cases.
Why is it important that the children have an advocate on their sole behalf? Well, all parties involved in the case have interests that often diverge from the best interests of the child. The state’s Division for Children, Youth and Families represents the state’s interest; in essence, they are foremost the prosecutors of these cases.
The parents, and sometimes, grandparents, of the child have their own interests. The parents are provided counsel by law. Only the child’s advocate has the sole responsibility of representing the best interests of the child. The child, particularly the adolescent child, realizes how important it is to have their own advocate who will act first and foremost for their best interests.
For too long, these children have not been listened to or cared for, and their most basic of needs have not been met. What does the CASA organization do and how can you help? CASAs are called special advocates because they are. They represent the child. They are not lawyers.
Yet, in the courtroom, judges often look first and foremost to the advocate for their opinion, because they know they have studied and understand the situation, and their opinions and recommendations for the child are sound. CASA trains volunteers, like yourself, to be the advocates for the children, and works with volunteers to introduce them to the courts and to the processes.
The organization helps the volunteers understand the applicable law, and how to write reports for the court. CASA stands with the volunteer advocates throughout the case. The two most important attributes of advocates are caring and compassion. The third is time to do the job well.
I have the pleasure of serving on the CASA of New Hampshire board. I have heard from advocates who have found the CASA experience to be as meaningful and positive as any experience they have had in their entire life. They feel that their efforts have helped a child (or several children) to have a chance at a much, much improved life. They acknowledge that being a CASA is hard work, but the pay-off is enormous.
If you think you can help CASA, please go to their website www.casanh.org, or call (603) 626- 4600. Give back. Start your role in changing a child’s life. You can be a difference maker.
Paul Chant is member of the board of CASA and lives in Chocorua.
