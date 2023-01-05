Last time, I summarized the main points in the cannabis legalization legislation submitted last month by N.H. House Majority Leader Jason Osborne and co-sponsored by a broad bipartisan coalition. Now let’s discuss what’s not in the current draft and should be given serious consideration.
First, bear in mind that common-sense cannabis legalization is primarily an economic issue and opportunity and not a partisan one. With broad support across the political spectrum and general public, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to both improve prosperity across the state as well as demonstrate to the rest of the nation, N.H.’s unique and thoughtful leadership on this issue.
In addition to benefiting N.H. professionals, product and service vendors, marketers, equipment manufacturers, contractors, consultants, hospitality and hundreds of others, there is great potential in encouraging public/private/institutional partnerships.
For example, via tax breaks, incentives and existing economic development programs, we can encourage collaboration between our universities and business for pharmaceutical, agricultural and technical R&D leading to the creation of new products and technology, enhanced local industry and world-class jobs.
While the FDA and other federal agencies continue to spin their wheels, we can take the lead with rigorous product testing, labeling and safety education to be provided by qualified, licensed private enterprise rather than via government bureaucracy.
Meanwhile, in N.H. and across the nation, otherwise law-abiding citizens are being deprived of their right to purchase firearms if they cannot truthfully answer no to the following question on the Firearm Transaction Record form that federally licensed firearm dealers are required to complete for all transactions:
“Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance? WARNING: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medical or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.”
Lying on a federal application is a crime, and possession of a state-issued medical cannabis patient ID requires that one answer yes to this question, requiring your local seller to decline the sale.
We can and should include in legislation blanket protection of our Second Amendment rights for all N.H. residents from federal prosecution for using and possessing cannabis in compliance with our state law.
As referenced in my previous column, Sen. Keith Murphy (R-Manchester) smartly demands no cap on the number of cannabis licenses in any legislation he can support but understands that goal may best be achieved over time. The primary reason for this is that we are a relatively small state and if we follow other states’ policy of prohibiting interstate or international commerce, we could quickly produce vastly more product than we can legitimately consume in-state, potentially resulting in market chaos, incentivizing illegal product diversion and other undesirable outcomes.
Alternatively, we could lead the nation in opening up new markets by authorizing interstate commerce between other legal cannabis states and other countries.
Enshrining this provision in our law would create the foundation for first negotiating an open New England marketplace, then similar with other regions around the country. We could even form a quasi-public trade delegation office to promote our products around the world where legal trade has been established.
Such bold policy initiatives would command respect and admiration around the nation, and investment would pour into N.H. to take advantage of this huge economic opportunity. And then Sen. Murphy can have his no license cap proposal right now.
We pride ourselves as being first in the nation. Let’s prove it and we can all take credit for its success.
Nathaniel Gurien lives in Sandwich and is CEO of Fincann, a cannabis financial services firm. He is founder of the NH Cannabis Party. He can be reached at: nathaniel@nhcannabis.org.
