Last time, I summarized the main points in the cannabis legalization legislation submitted last month by N.H. House Majority Leader Jason Osborne and co-sponsored by a broad bipartisan coalition. Now let’s discuss what’s not in the current draft and should be given serious consideration.

First, bear in mind that common-sense cannabis legalization is primarily an economic issue and opportunity and not a partisan one. With broad support across the political spectrum and general public, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to both improve prosperity across the state as well as demonstrate to the rest of the nation, N.H.’s unique and thoughtful leadership on this issue.

