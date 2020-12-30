What — you didn’t know you’re a seething pile of “systemic racism?” No matter — that ignorance is all the proof needed. Just ask Alec Kerr, whose Dec. 18 op-ed hops on the everyone is “racist” bandwagon, the issue de jour for the perpetually indignant. You harbor “passive thoughts and stereotypes” about Black people, says Mr. Kerr, and that’s all it takes to trigger a cascade of stock bromides, culminating in the usual demand: shut up and listen, racist.
You might think our moral instructors would want to reveal precisely what constitutes the “systemic racism” that daily afflicts Black people, but no — they never do.
The closest Mr. Kerr comes (besides the standard, Kafkaesque notion that questioning the assumption merely proves the charge) is a reference to a (metaphorical?) “White woman clutching her purse when going past a Black man.” But is that woman thereby revealing some racist “stereotype,” or is she channeling ... Jesse Jackson? Who said, in 1993: “There is nothing more painful to me at this stage in my life than to walk down the street and hear footsteps and start thinking about robbery. Then (I) look around and see someone white and feel relieved.”
Since Mr. Kerr and his fellow virtuecrats won’t identify the indicia of the “systemic racism” they see everywhere, I’ll suggest two. The first I’ve mentioned before in this paper: minimum wage laws. They were promoted in the first part of the last century by self-described progressives who then believed — and proclaimed quite openly — that government had to keep “cheap Black labor” from competing with skilled white labor, in order to keep the “less developed” race from earning enough to support large families, while reducing the “more advanced race’s” standard of living.
Minimum wage laws continue to work their racist evil, as almost all economists agree: reducing demand for disproportionately Black, less-skilled labor, while raising the income of disproportionately white, more productive labor. You want an example of “systemic racism”? Minimum wage laws can’t be beat — and those who support them are, by the standards of the woke, objectively racists. Perhaps Mr. Kerr will address this enduring artifact of American racism?
A second example of “systemic racism” is illustrated by the gap between Mr. Kerr’s take on the purse-clutching white woman, and Rev. Jackson’s reaction to the reality that Blacks account for a disproportionately high percentage of most crimes (much of it Black on Black). Is the Rev. Jackson a racist, harboring deep-seated “stereotypes” drilled into him since birth? Or is Mr. Kerr the racist, for refusing to acknowledge that perhaps Black cultural pathologies are at least partially responsible for how Blacks may be perceived?
Rev. Jackson’s reaction was “painful” to him precisely because he knew it was a realistic response to the failings of the community with which he is associated. The continuing refusal of certain whites to acknowledge in Blacks full moral and intellectual capacity, and therefore their right to be held to the same standards as everyone else, is as racist as it gets. It’s time for Mr. Kerr and his fellow scolds to stop lecturing ... and start listening.
Maynard Thomson lives in Freedom.
