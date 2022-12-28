“If one does not know to which port one is sailing, no wind is favorable.”— Seneca
Reflecting on the events and news of 2022 one should not discount the tremendous value and fortuitous timing of the unified commitment by Conway’s board of selectmen and planning board to update our town’s master plan.
With unanimous vote, the selectmen granted the unanimous request from the planning board to provide the $107,000 needed to contract with the highly recommended and accomplished SE Group of Burlington, Vt. These expert consultants will help us set the desired planning course for our town. The rewrite of the Master Plan will begin in earnest in January. It will be a continuous news story throughout 2023.
Critical to the task is the involvement of the steering committee. This committee consists of the seven members of the planning board and residents appointed by Chairman Ben Colbath. It will be inclusive of people with experience in such things as agriculture, health care, education, economic development, tourism, law enforcement, first responders, manufacturing, housing and construction, infrastructure (including water/wastewater), historic and tradition, and more. The more the merrier. A broad makeup on the steering committee will allow for the creation of focus groups to help provide our consultant with a deeper understanding of what needs to be addressed in the final rendition of our next master plan.
Even though the full committee will convene infrequently (eight or nine times in 2023) the strength in numbers approach from the committee will go a long way in answering the critics, cynics, scoffers and the overly pessimistic fault-finders. Twenty to 24 members would be swell. It, of course, will require that the meetings be run in accordance with Robert’s Rules of Order parliamentary procedures.
Conway currently has a village-centered community identity. For many natives, as well as longtime residents, this is a strength of our town. Even when some try to fan the fake myth of animosity between Conway Village and North Conway Village in order to make some sort of errant political point, the truth is we all want is best of all, especially future generations.
Much as a family can be enhanced with many unique children, Conway is enhanced with our unique villages. South Conway, Conway Center, East Conway, Redstone, Kearsarge, Intervale, the West Side, North Conway and Conway villages are Conway’s “unique children.” It remains to be seen if the master plan will recognize and preserve the village makeup that makes Conway what has been and what it currently is?
The discussions regarding the shuttering of a neighborhood elementary school, the dissolution of the Conway Village Fire District, the move to townwide fire and ambulance service may be indications that Conway is moving towards a more homogeneous future when villages for all intents and purposes are a thing of the past.
Currently, due to poor attendance, Conway’s town government does not have an adequate legislative body. The lack of voter participation allows the governing boards to operate without sufficient checks and balances.
Thankfully, the current board of selectmen, as well as town administrators are trustworthy and seasoned. Nonetheless, the truth is that without adequate legislative oversight, future town officials could make decisions detrimental to the town and contrary to the will of the people. It is past time to admit that SB2 town meetings are not conducive to having the three solid branches of government in our town. Although I realize the master plan addresses land use and zoning only, the town should also establish a charter commission in 2023 that can begin work on determining Conway’s political course and form of our town government in 2024.
Conway is fortunate to have the volunteer services of many people. A thriving. prosperous, and safe future awaits us as we adopt an “all hands-on deck” approach to the master plan update. In 20 years from now, when the town will once again update the master plan, our work will show its worth. Let us create a course by which all winds, favorable or otherwise, will guide us. As I mentioned earlier, the more the merrier. I encourage all to participate in plotting the course for Conway’s future.
Mark Hounsell is a member of the Conway Planning Board.
