The N.H. House met Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week, starting at 9 a.m. and going until about 7 p.m. each day.
I do not recommend that we ever do this again unless we actually meet in Representatives Hall. The Sports Complex in Bedford is a huge venue, and a necessary place to hold the session in order to meet the CDC guidelines of maintaining 6-foot distance.
However, it has lousy acoustics, the Speaker could not identify who was stepping up to the microphones to make motions, and there was a lot of noise, just to name a few of the problems, but we managed to complete our work.
Due to House deadlines and not being able to have sessions on a regular basis, the calendar was chockfull of bills. We started at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning talking about the Capital Budget and finished Friday evening about 6:45 talking about trash in Dalton. In between these times we covered everything from the two-year budget to children under 2 needing to be placed in a rear-facing car seat. There were several Constitutional Amendments-Concurrent Resolutions voted on, but none of them mustered the 239 votes necessary to pass, CACRs must pass each chamber by a three-fifths vote of the entire membership in order to be placed on the ballot.
Following the passage of HB 25, making appropriations for capital improvements we turned to HB 626, relative to historic horse racing. There are many representatives who are opposed to any form of gambling, no matter that it provides money to numerous charities in NH. Most gambling in N.H. provides dollars for charities. The vote was 223 in favor and 152 opposed. The Senate had already passed a similar bill as well as the same language is in HB 2. Someone will need to figure out which bill will go to the governor’s desk for signature. These two bills took about an hour to pass.
Next up were HB 1 and HB 2, the budget bills. HB 1 had the majority amendment, which are changes from the governor’s and five submitted by the minority. All of the minority amendments were changes to funding for Health and Human Services. None of them passed.
The vote on HB 1 was 205 in favor and 178 opposed. HB 2 had the majority amendment and 12 amendments submitted by the minority. After several hours of debate, the majority amendment passed on a vote of 200 in favor and 181 opposed.
None of the minority amendments passed. It is not unusual when debating budget bills for the minority to submit amendments and none of them passing.
We then turned our attention to the Consent Calendar. These are bills that both the majority and minority have agreed in Committee to support either ought to pass or inexpedient to legislate. There were well over 100 bills on the Consent calendar. As is normal several were removed and would be discussed and voted on later in the session. The Consent Calendar was a voice vote and all were in favor. This action was accomplished by about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
We now began to debate the bills that the Committees could not agree on. These debates and votes lasted until about 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening and we still had 75 bills to discuss. We began with the Commerce Committee bills. We got through four of them and they were all tabled. It is my understanding that the Majority Leader and Minority Leader agreed if HB 177 could be special ordered as the next bill and voted on, the remainder of the calendar, which included all bills inexpedient to legislate, would go into oblivion.
HB 177 was about prohibiting the siting of a landfill near a state park. So we began our trash talk. The bill as amended puts a 2-mile buffer zone around all state parks and does not allow siting of landfills within the buffer zone. On the face of it, the bill makes perfect sense, but in my opinion will create problems in the future. However after several votes, the bill passed 197 in favor and 159 opposed.
If you have questions about any of the numerous bills we acted on in our three-day session, please reach out to me at karenumberger@gmail.com or give me a call at (603) 356-6881.
Karen Umberger is a Republican state representative from Conway.
