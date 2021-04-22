Education funding for K-12 is always a hot topic in getting the House budget passed, because it affects every taxpayer in every community.
So exactly which state taxes support education funding? A portion of the Business Profits Tax, the Business Enterprise Tax, rental car tax, tobacco tax and the real estate transfer tax go toward education funding. One hundred percent of the lottery profits, the tobacco settlement, utility property tax and the statewide property tax make up the remainder of the dollars that are part of education funding for K-12.
The projected revenue from these taxes over two years is over $2 billion — $2,065,480,000, to be exact.
So the next question is how does this money get distributed to the K-12 schools? The largest portion goes to adequate education aid, $1.9 billion. Conway is projected to receive $12.2 million; Chatham, $393,000; Eaton $206,000; and Hale's Location $147,000. In addition, public charter schools across the state will receive $96.4 million, plus $66.9 million will be provided for special education, and $18 million will go to school districts that send their students to a regional Career and Tech Center. The state also owes money to schools to help in paying off school bonds approved prior to 2012.
Conway is receiving money to help pay off the $42 million bond to build the new high school and refurbish the middle school. Statewide, $51 million will be spent. We included an extra $8 million to accelerate paying off this state liability. The quicker we can pay off this debt the sooner we can provide more building aid for new projects.
For the first time since 2012 we were able to put $19.7 million in the budget for new school building projects. It is not a lot, just a beginning. In FY 23, July 2022, $100 million will be provided to reduce the Statewide Education Property Tax. This will result in a reduction to property taxes that homeowners must pay. The savings may not be huge for each individual taxpayer, but it is money that you will not owe.
This funding should help to reduce local property taxes; however, the state has no control over what school budgets are approved by local communities. These dollars all came from the Education Trust Fund.
The General Fund provided additional funding for education. The Dual and Concurrent Enrolment program, for high school juniors and seniors to take STEM classes at the Community College, received $3 million, and the robotics program received $1.5 million. We provided over $176 million to the University System and over $112 million to the Community College System.
The House Budget, I believe, has met the needs of K-12 as well as post-high school education requirements. No one can argue if the state had an open checkbook additional money could be allocated to education. Unfortunately, this is not the case.
The funding I have described is what is included in the House-passed budget. The budget has moved to the Senate for its consideration, and I am sure there will be adjustments and changes.
The final state budget will not be completed until June 17 with the vote to pass the budget occurring on June 24.
Another huge issue we worked on was the combining of the University System and the Community College System.
The governor wanted the merger to occur immediately with one board of trustees starting in July 2021. The new board would work out the issues of the merger. The governor recognizes that the state’s demographics cannot support the two systems as they are now structured.
However, we believed that perhaps this was a little too quick as no detailed planning had occurred. Instead we recommended a study commission consisting of four members of the University System Board of Trustees, four members of the Community College System Board of Trustees and three members appointed by the governor be formed. This commission was given some very specific area to be reviewed and will report back to the Legislature with recommendations for Legislation on a possible merger by January 2022. If this commission recommends a merger and the Legislation passes the House and the Senate then the merger would take place starting in July 2022. This is a significant change in how higher education will be delivered in the state and everyone needs to pay attention to this significant change.
If you have questions or comments, please send me an email at karenumberger@gmail.com or call (603) 356-6881.
Karen Umberger is a Republican state representative from Conway.
