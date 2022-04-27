Training in law enforcement is not only a vital aspect in which officers are able to execute their jobs with efficiency, safety and integrity, but it’s a component in which has been focused, given the tragic occurrences that have taken place in our country over the last few years.
New Hampshire has even convened the LEACT commission, which has put forth to Gov. Chris Sununnu an increase in the amount of training that officers receive. When officers train, scenarios in which they are training must be as close to “real world” as possible.
Law enforcement involvement in DWI detection, domestic violence, sexual assault investigations, firearms proficiency to name but a few, must be repeatedly and carefully trained, updated and reinforced in order to make our homes, neighborhoods and schools a safer place.
This also pertains to the training with police K9s, which must demonstrate their ability to perform the act in which they are certified. They must do this with a high amount of frequency, and with varying scenarios in order to be effective. This training is organized, logged and the K9 is tested and re-certified annually.
The letter forwarded to this paper recently contains inaccuracies that need to be addressed. Since neither I nor the police department has yet to receive an official complaint, I suppose this outlet will suffice.
Sgt. Welch, with his K9 Fero, train in a multitude of areas, one of which is the tracking of human scent. This tracking is done with the intent to track people, whether fleeing suspects of a crime, or a toddler that has wandered away from home.
In the previously mentioned letter, the K9 unit is accused of disrupting family that had visited their deceased relatives, while walking on graves and being disrespectful. A N.H. state law is mentioned, and it is alleged that the selectmen of Effingham and its police department are neglectful in reading, and it’s asserted that N.H. cemeteries are private.
First, while some cemeteries are private, RSA 289:2 states that “every municipality shall provide…” one. Cemeteries are governed by the governing body of the town, such as selectmen, or that power is given to a board of trustees. Each may set their own rules (such as no dogs), but every one of these publicly-funded cemeteries are public grounds.
Second, Sgt. Welch did train his dog near the cemetery. Cemeteries are a necessary area to train in, as those fleeing from the police may conceivably run through one, and the high amount of competing foot traffic presents a situation the K9 should be trained to deal with. Would the author be as concerned if the K9 was tracking a young lost child?
Welch did not interrupt anyone visiting, nor did he walk his dog over any of the graves. To do so, we wholeheartedly agree, would be disrespectful, but it simply did not happen. We ensure to leave this ground as we found it, as we do in any place we train.
As far as the mention of lawsuits, well, that’s the nature of them. They are merely allegations without any determination of truth until their conclusion. We will reserve comment on them until then (if appropriate to do so).
While it is apparent the author’s intent is to perpetuate hard feelings towards either this department, or law enforcement in general, it is unfortunate she did not approach the police department, whether in my office or through the board of selectmen. These concerns could have been addressed in a more effective way. I welcome the opportunity to explain to anyone with concerns about the methods of our training.
Those bitter with police officers deserve to, and have the right to, speak their mind, but let’s hope that the truth is not lost along the way.
Joseph A. Duchesne is the chief of police in Effingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.