Never let it be said we don't know how to move into a new neighborhood with a bang. It hardly matters that it was July 4 weekend. We don't need fireworks.
After executing the excruciating move I wrote about last week and driving the final nail into that coffin, I switched into dutiful daughter mode and jumped on a plane to New York for an overdue visit with my mother. After news of the thousands of canceled flights over the holiday weekend I knew trying to fly was risky, but all went surprisingly smoothly — until I was settled in an Uber for the drive to Bronxville and my phone rang. It was my husband, Scott, obviously making sure I was safe on the ground and all had gone well. He's so thoughtful.
Wrong. He is thoughtful, but that was hardly the reason for this call. I don't know if I've mentioned it before, but canine containment has long been a challenge for me, as I imagine it is for anyone with coonhounds. The first thing these affable hounds will teach you is that as much as they love you, there's nothing they won't do for freedom. The second thing they'll teach you is that they're smarter than you are.
In preparation for our move, my husband had built a lovely enclosure so as to fortify and ready for our arrival the property — and the town of Brownfield. While the enclosure is quite spacious, it doesn't compare to the massive "dog and wild animal park" they've known since adopting me. That will come once the house nears completion and we prepare to transfer there.
Over the weekend the hounds were content to explore their new digs, but that's where it ended. I left for New York early Monday morning, and by the time I'd touched down they were out and about, exploring West Brownfield. Hence the phone call.
Our apartment is on the second floor, above my husband's workshop/storage space, and it was from this vantagepoint he witnessed the breakout. From all appearances it had been coordinated in advance. A hole had been surreptitiously dug under the fence into which all four dove and then scattered, much like that fabulous scene in The Great Escape. Or perhaps it was more akin to Hogan's Heroes Colonel Klink, aka Scott, on the other end of the phone winded, flustered and supremely upset.
To give him his due, two were rounded up rather expeditiously, but the other two were "party(ing) like it's 1999." When I called the Brownfield dog officer to report the Stalag breakout and told her where we lived, she said, "Oh dear. That's doggie Disneyland over there!" Just what we needed. Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean and a personal battle with Ron DeSantis. All in our back yard.
The dog officer offered the use of a large animal trap which I declined. I'd tangled with one of those once years ago, but that's a story for another time. Let's just say, fool me once.
My phone number is emblazoned on each dog's collar along with his/her name. Hence the hounds are easily identifiable and I can be readily located. Sure enough, a couple of hours after my husband called, my phone rang and a woman told me she had my dog. She was perplexed when I asked, "Which one?" I explained two were on the lam. She had Melvin, but there had been one known sighting of Cooper in the same vicinity.
As she told of how she came to have Melvin, it came to light that he was not content to simply move into a new neighborhood. Outgoing soul that he is, he couldn't wait to meet his new neighbors, far and wide. In his explorations, Mel had espied an open garage door — clearly an invitation. He strolled into said garage and then into the house, apparently befriending the household Weimaraner before finding a place to rest his travel-weary bones.
Imagine this lovely woman's surprise to find Melvin stretched out on her bed. In his defense, I'll point out that he had positioned himself in front of a pillow that read "Stay awhile," and beneath a print of the Andrew Wyeth painting, "Master Bedroom," of a dog in repose and in complete comfort on his "master's" bed.
Jonna Carter now lives in Brownfield, Maine.
