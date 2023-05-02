I was supposed to be outfitted with new hardware Thursday, but the hospital called and told me there’d been a cancellation, and I could opt to have my hip replacement Monday. I’ve been debilitated for nearly three months, so I jumped on it like MTG on Jewish space lasers/Tucker Carlson, loving father to three daughters, on the “C” word/Donald Trump on E. Jean Carroll. You pick. (Hint: there’s no wrong answer.)
My sorry tale begins in February when I thought I’d thrown my back out. After two weeks of agony, I called my chiropractor and learned he was out with COVID. In my miserable state I resorted to alternatives. A massage provided no alleviation. At the walk-in I was prescribed prednisone and told I’d be better in 24 to 48 hours. I was not.
I’d been surveilling my chiropractor (Don’t judge. I was desperate). I imagine he was more than taken aback to find me waiting at his doorstep upon his return to the office. “Jonna, what are you doing here?!” Said I, “I thought you might be returning today. Call it a hunch.”
He escorted me inside, if apprehensively. After the usual pummeling, contorting and snapping he said, “There are several red flags. You need a hip x-ray.” A lightbulb went off. Two years ago, I found I needed a step to get out of my boat. Last summer, I’d slowed further and realized I couldn’t boat alone as I required assistance docking. (Readers may recall that on a good day my maritime “skills” don’t exactly inspire confidence.)
In order to secure an X-ray I had to see my PCP who, upon examination, told me I was fine. It wasn’t until I mentioned that the month prior I’d found myself in Florida unable to throw my leg over a bicycle that he took note. It was this revelation — either that I couldn’t negotiate a bicycle or that I’d vacationed in Florida — that gained me my X-ray. It revealed I had not a remnant of cartilage remaining, a fact that came as a surprise to everyone but me.
There’s something most unsettling about needing to have a body part replaced. It makes it difficult to maintain the fantasy that you act and look far more youthful than those old people 10 years younger. And there are the chipper types who assure you, “You’re only as old as you feel.” Well, I feel 95. (That’s a year older than my mother who’s in hospice, I think. I can’t keep track.)
I tried physical therapy. I tried prescription anti-inflammatories. The pain was unrelenting and rendered me essentially immobilized. I had no idea how to go about procuring street drugs so I Googled it. I imagine I’m now on countless DEA watch lists. I ended up begging for mercy at the orthopedist’s office, and Monday was the long-awaited day where, one way or another, I’d be relieved of my pain. (If you don’t hear from me next week, you’ll know which direction it went.)
I was given a list of things I had to give up 10 days before surgery. Only one of these applied to me. Green tea. No problem. On day one I fell asleep in my lunch. When I made a wrong turn driving to North Conway, my co-pilot, Jackson, side-eyed me and retreated to the back seat. When prompted to enter my Hannaford rewards phone number at checkout (aka my phone number) I couldn’t remember it. It was then I realized I’d had green tea coursing through my veins for years. OMG, I’m an addict. And with no time to complete a 12-step program prior to surgery. After an extensive search for my car in the parking lot, I jumped in and headed post haste to Starbucks where I downed a “vente” coffee and a package of chocolate-covered espresso beans. It was hardly green tea, but it did the trick. My eyelids began to open and I felt I was no longer in danger of falling asleep at the wheel.
Friday I had to go to the hospital for blood work. This is when I learned that, as of Monday, masks are no longer required. Ummm ... might it be possible to hold off on that until Tuesday?
I received my day of surgery instructions. Don’t eat. Check. Don’t drink. Check. Don’t apply lotion or deodorant. Check. Don’t wear makeup. Yeah, right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.