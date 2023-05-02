I was supposed to be outfitted with new hardware Thursday, but the hospital called and told me there’d been a cancellation, and I could opt to have my hip replacement Monday. I’ve been debilitated for nearly three months, so I jumped on it like MTG on Jewish space lasers/Tucker Carlson, loving father to three daughters, on the “C” word/Donald Trump on E. Jean Carroll. You pick. (Hint: there’s no wrong answer.)

My sorry tale begins in February when I thought I’d thrown my back out. After two weeks of agony, I called my chiropractor and learned he was out with COVID. In my miserable state I resorted to alternatives. A massage provided no alleviation. At the walk-in I was prescribed prednisone and told I’d be better in 24 to 48 hours. I was not.

