My mother was the Thanksgiving Nazi. The meal was a production of no small magnitude, and participation in the preparation was mandatory. For my mother, Thanksgiving was the gigantic mid-afternoon feast. She reveled in the glory of her meal, an annual testament to the matriarchal household over which she presided and at which she excelled. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday, and she’d be darned if it wasn’t going to be everybody else’s.
The rest of us wanted to run over to the college tennis courts where the nets remained up and students had gone home for break. As many families play football on Thanksgiving we played tennis, and it was no tamer. Contusions, lacerations, the occasional black eye or torn tendon ... Carters are nothing if not competitive. My mother, though, is not a tennis player. She’d glare at my father and instruct him to have us back at the house by a certain time. Upon our return tensions were high and we dared not cross her. Tasks were doled out: slicing, stirring, rolling out pie crust, pulling out the fine china, sterling silver, weighty goblets and table linens and setting the formal dining table per Emily Post.
Every year saw the same array of side dishes, undoubtedly Betty Crocker classics from the ’50s and ’60s, most of which I considered not fit for human consumption. Among these were sweet potato casserole with maraschino cherries, green Jell-o with sour cream and canned pears, and three-bean salad. Pilsbury crescent rolls and canned cranberry sauce neatly sliced and laid upon leaves of iceberg lettuce were de rigueur. I ate but two items from the Thanksgiving array — turkey and stuffing. My mother actually made good stuffing.
After college I worked for Bon Appétit Magazine in Los Angeles. I learned to cook on the job as my days were spent reading and editing recipes and techniques. What I learned from Bon Appetit I put into practice at home and honed some culinary chops. Until that time my husband had assumed all cooking duties as a simple matter of self-preservation. He’d taught himself to cook during college, while I’d had no such interest. Eventually I turned my new skills to tweaking and breathing new life into my mother’s better recipes. Of these was her stuffing which I daresay I propelled to legendary status. This became my Thanksgiving contribution.
As adults it was decreed we make the annual November pilgrimage to Bronxville. By then our mother had elevated her game. She prepared homemade cranberry sauce, and fresh vegetables abounded. I was placated for a few years, but preparations were still needlessly heavy-handed and stressful. After one particularly grueling Thanksgiving, I called a furtive meeting with my brother and our spouses. We were in agreement that the ritual was agonizing, and I proposed we retire mom from Thanksgiving. To do so we needed to take proactive measures, i.e., beat her to the planning. The days of going over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house for Thanksgiving were put to rest.
She surprised us by ceding her sovereignty graciously. The ensuing years saw Thanksgiving at my house, at my brother’s house, with our relatives in Kentucky, in various destinations in New England and once in Palm Beach where my parents vacationed. In Palm Beach, we went to The Breakers for their elegant holiday spread of such proportion and variety that even my mother was impressed. As we returned to the table with plates piled high she took one look at mine and her exuberance turned to revulsion.
“You’re not having turkey? It’s Thanksgiving!” After perusing the many delectable offerings I’d opted not for turkey, but for salmon piccata. Again I’d proven a disappointment as a daughter. She’s been known to lament, “Where did I go wrong?” and “What did I do to deserve this?” Neither phrase was uttered on that day, but I could see both in her eyes.
I was with my mother this past weekend. Earlier in the year, she was planning her Thanksgiving menu. It was all she could think about. This weekend there was no talk of Thanksgiving because she has no sense of time or season, and every day looks like the one before. Her world is tiny and most of her time now is spent sleeping. Hopefully she’s happily dreaming of her glory days when she reigned supreme over the meal and the family.
