In the course of a weekend, a regime collapsed and a humanitarian crisis was launched. Afghan allies are trying in desperation to escape their country, and I think we all know what lies ahead for women and girls under Taliban rule. I fear that Joe Biden, not yet eight months in office, has set in stone his legacy and that what we're witnessing in the very foreseeable consequences of this ill-prepared action is the spectacular failure of a celebrated humanitarian.
As of Friday, the Taliban takeover was projected at 30-plus days. When I woke up Sunday morning, the Taliban had entered Kabul. By the end of the morning, the Afghan president had fled the country and the government had collapsed, and life for Afghans was abruptly and irrevocably altered.
In complete contrast, half a world away in New England, this same Sunday was a stunningly beautiful day. People were out enjoying it in droves, basking in the sunshine and in the great privilege of being American, simply by the luck of the draw.
Locally, a crowd gathered to watch a celebration of life of sorts — a death-defying race to the top of our own world, i.e., the "Climb to the Clouds" car race up Mount Washington. To add to the excitement, this year saw unprecedented fanfare and media coverage with the return of the storied Travis Pastrana in a bid to break his own course record, which he indeed did. He shattered it, actually, by more than 16 seconds, and could be seen airborne in several instances as he tore up the mountain in the 862-horsepower Subaru Airslayer STI.
I've been inordinately drawn to Mount Washington since I first laid eyes on it, and I've made all manner of ascents, summiting by car, by foot and by bicycle. While I've never had the inclination to participate in the auto race (nor any auto race, for that matter), I don't imagine it's any more death-defying than the guided tour I took up the Auto Road in one of their vans several years ago. Our driver amused himself above tree line by swerving at unsuspecting drivers on the guardrail-less hairpin turns so he could see the terror in their eyes. He gave us a few demonstrations, no doubt hoping to enjoy the terror in our eyes as well. (Before you cancel your reservations, the Auto Road has since changed management.)
A few years ago, a visit by my brother and his family coincided with the end of Laconia Motorcycle Week. On my recommendation, he decided to drive up Mount Washington. I'd been unaware that my brother has a paralyzing fear of heights. It seems that somewhere above tree line, he had a panic attack and froze, stopping his car on the narrow road, backing up legions of angry leather- and chain-clad bikers. (This is not a crowd I'd opt to mess with, but I guess you pick your poison.) He sat immobilized for a time, before ultimately ceding the driver's seat to his wife.
I have two friends who are racers and perennial entrants in the Mount Washington Hillclimb. Congratulations to Anthony Ruddy and Slim Bryant for once again ... surviving! Anthony, who achieved a personal best time in Sunday's race, with his customary unpretentiousness, said: "I made it up and down twice and didn't crash. That's a win for me!" He said it was a terrific event, and the focus was not on winning but on conquering the challenging mountain. As such, the camaraderie and support among racers is unique.
Anthony went on to say, "Putting the car back on the trailer not broken or crashed is always a successful race weekend." Ah yes! I can relate. This must be a lot like wrapping up the boating season with my propeller intact.
The racers, each one a winner, celebrate by driving en masse back down the beast. Concurrent with the parade of victors this year, however, was the specter of consequential loss in Afghanistan with the promise of much more to come.
A single weekend defined the highs and lows of our human experience. Tragically, the suffering in Afghanistan will long outlive the 2021 Mount Washington Hillclimb. If we can turn this around quickly enough, however, many Afghans will be salvaged from brutality and despair — and worse — and as they're airlifted out, experience their own "Climb to the Clouds."
PICK UP TAGLINE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.