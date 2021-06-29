Major news flash: Suddenly, there's a fifth ocean. Where was it hiding all this time? And who found it? Apparently, it's been around since 2000 but only recognized this month on World Oceans Day by National Geographic. Apparently, all the hubbub of late is about National Geographic. Hmmm ... I don't exactly have my finger on the pulse of the scientific community, but recognition by National Geographic is apparently a matter of significance. My roots are in women's magazines. In my world, this must be like the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval. A big deal indeed!
According to the National Geographic Society's Alex Tait, “The Southern Ocean has long been recognized by scientists, but because there was never agreement internationally, we never officially recognized it.” Tait goes on to say, “It’s sort of geographic nerdiness.” Oh! This I get! Nerds are the boys you're really nice to in high school but because you were nice to them they all ask you to the prom, and as a result you can't go to the prom at all because you've made up some lame excuse to ward off these guys.
Our new ocean is imaginatively named the Southern Ocean. I don't know who named it, but I'm pretty sure it was the same visionary who, with every conceivable possibility out there, designated North Conway's North-South Road.
How did this "new" ocean come about? Well, I have two plausible theories. The first is that scientists (and possibly Realtors) are planning ahead for global warming, realizing we're going to need another ocean for runoff (and to protect shoreline property values). But this all seems like a lot of preparation for a hoax.
My other theory is that word has gotten out that I've been boating on Casco Bay, and many, thinking the Atlantic may no longer be large enough, are seeking an alternate boating venue. Granted, I've boated on lakes without incident, but this ocean thing is a different ball game. There are waves out there!
My son, an extremely accomplished boater, operates my boat more often than I do, so there's no need for immediate panic if you spy my boat out on the water. If, however, it appears there is curly blond hair at the helm, my advice would be to pack it in and go out another day.
I can't figure out why I'm not better at this. There's no place I'd rather be than out on the water. There's salt in my blood! (OK, there's sodium in everyone's blood, but you get my gist.) My father served in the Navy during the Korean War and never lost his great love for the sea. Throughout my childhood, he had a series of beater boats on which he'd gotten roadside bargains, and I recall being held captive out in Long Island Sound for hours upon hours on summer weekends.
My brother, barely out of college, bought his own boat before he even bought a car. He actually bought a brand-new boat off the showroom floor. Clearly there had been a genetic mutation somewhere along the way.
My brother has long held his captain's license. An investment banker by day, he runs a booming boat touring venture by night based in lower Manhattan. My husband and I visited this past weekend, and my brother treated us to his signature tour that circumnavigates Manhattan.
He spends an unbelievable amount of time researching. He knows everything there is to know about every waterway, every bridge and every building visible from the Hudson, the Harlem River and the East River. In other words, every question you might have about what you're seeing, he can answer! He also has a rapport with seemingly everyone on the water, and there are cheerful shout-outs from other captains and deckhands along the way.
The grand finale of the tour is an awe-inspiring "up close and personal" with the Statue of Liberty.
When we turned to head back to port, we had a panoramic view of New York Harbor, alive and celebratory with all manner of boats as far as the eye could see bedecked with rainbow flags. At that moment, problems and injustices seemed to dissipate. Pride Month. I know I was proud! How far we've come in my lifetime! As I was taking it all in, I had my back to her; however, I do believe Lady Liberty was smiling.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.