'Twas the morn before Christmas, when all through the house
Not a creature was stirring save me and my spouse.
Five dogs and two barn cats, had not yet awoke —
We snuck to the kitchen, no words need be spoke.
The coonhounds were nestled all snug in their beds
While visions of snowshoe hares hopped in their heads,
And Scott in his slippers and I in my clogs
Could finish our coffee 'fore feeding the dogs.
When in the back yard there arose such a clatter,
The north country wind caused my string lights to shatter!
Away to the closet I flew like a flash
Grabbed the broom, grabbed the shop vac to clean up the crash.
The peace of the new day was all but forgot
As jumping and baying forewarned the onslaught.
The morning sun shone on the bright yellow snow,
A portent to hurry — those dogs gotta go!
Now Molly, Now Daisy want out in the yard.
I have to be sure that I got the last shard!
Now Jackson! Now Cooper! They opened the door!!!
The handle is broken, the screen is no more.
And Mel's in the lead as they race to the pond —
Despite my entreaties they fail to respond.
They've spotted a porcupine next to a tree
This will not end well, I can just guarantee.
I run for my snow boots! I run for the leashes!
And while I'm indoors the cacophony ceases.
I glance out the window and what do I see?
My husband has beaten me down to that tree!
Soon the neighbor arrived to help save the day
"Start the car! Call the vet! Tell him we're on our way!"
Five quill-covered dogs loaded into the truck,
I try to stay calm. It's a real cluster****.
The dogs are all whimpering, bloodied and beaten
We race to the vet wishing he was in Eaton!!
It's just so darned close, and I know the imbecile waving the Confederate flag would welcome our southern Coonhounds
(Oops! Lost my cadence. Sorry, I digress.)
We finally arrive but we can't go inside
It's the new Covid rules by which we must abide.
A team comes to meet us then whisks dogs away,
As we're stranded outside, forced to cancel our day.
The door finally opens — the vet at long last!
Our babies are fine, quills a thing of the past.
All out of surgery, faring quite well
(Meanwhile we're hypothermic and we've been through hell!)
The dogs are astir, the vet's shift winding down,
We're paying the bill and he's heading to town.
He fared better than we, I'll go out on a limb.
We've ensured his kids' stockings are filled to the brim.
A few days of quiet, some meds as prescribed,
Through Christmas at best they'll be thus circumscribed.
We can't tolerate wildlife that threatens our brood,
But...'tis the season of giving — and I'm in the mood.
My husband is on it. He runs to Walmart
And returns to our home with a large Havahart.
I believe Mr. Porcupine will live out his life
'cross the border in the yard of my husband's ex-wife.
We light up the Christmas tree, dogs are all snoring.
Say what you will, with hounds life's never boring!
An evening of peace thanks to their anesthesia,
We dream of the future. The next pet's a Chia.
Happy holidays to all, and to all a good night!
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
