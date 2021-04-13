The more things change ... well, the more they change.
Let's discuss replacement theory. No, not that boob Tucker Carlson's white supremacist rant that white women need to step it up in the birthing department so as to ensure the continuity of the endangered white race, i.e., to ensure the continuity of boobs like Tucker Carlson.
No, I'm far more concerned with the valley's version of replacement theory as it pertains to endangered historic structures.
In the wake of the devastating demolition of the Homestead Restaurant and the erection in its place of the Auto Zone eyesore, Center Conway's Joshua Heath house is threatened with a similar fate. While the frame has been deemed viable, relocation and reassembly requires an aficionado with very deep pockets, and with a deadline looming, the possibility seems remote.
There is intrinsic value to a community in finding new uses for old buildings. Historic structures ooze character and charm as they allude to eras past, and they embody a cultural heritage that connects communities. Should Eastern Propane elect to restore and repurpose the existing house and barn, it would prove to have more foresight than the town of Conway.
The antique aesthetic conveys authenticity and connection to history, with craftsmanship and integrity of materials seldom replicated today. Before moving north, I owned and renovated five antique houses in Massachusetts. The first was dated 1685, and I'm pretty sure hadn't been cleaned or repaired since 1690.
My husband (no longer) and I were young, and as such undaunted by the challenge. Plus, my husband (no longer) had taken a job working six days a week, so he really only had to sleep there. It was up to me! When she first saw the house, my mother cried. These were not tears of joy. But behind my rose-colored glasses was an eye for detail and design, and I dove into this initial labor of love.
I was immediately drawn to the Mount Washington Valley by the stunning majesty of the scenery, but nestled in this scenery were enchanting villages buttressed by homes and storefronts from days past with an allure all their own.
What is the value to this or any community of its historic structures? Well, not the least is that it attracts people like me and we move here! OK, not everyone would agree that this is a bonus. I've heard the arguments for and against people like me moving to town, and there seems to be a strong divide on the matter.
I moved to Jackson in 1999, oblivious to the upset over the parcel of land I'd bought that had first been procured by a non-native — an "outsider," and subdivided. Despite the insular attitude of some of the deeply rooted families, there were others who, like me, had relocated to the valley to raise our children with a solid foundation and unparalleled quality of life. I didn't understand the we/they divide. Suffice it to say that in 1999 Jackson was not inured as it certainly is now to Audi station wagons, and unbeknownst to me I drove into town with a big red target on my back. It was trial by fire!
While I'd become proficient at renovating and reclaiming, the land presented a new challenge as I wasn't starting with four decrepit walls. Building from scratch I got more than I bargained for, literally. The house, beautiful as it was, was far larger than I intended. Oops!
I quite enjoyed the comforts of new construction, and vowed I'd never again succumb to the charms of an antique home. (Then again, after procuring litter-mate puppies for my two children, I vowed I'd never again succumb to two puppies at once. Read my unfinished memoir to learn how that turned out.)
Fast forward to today where I write from my antique home in South Conway. In matters of dogs and houses, salvation seems my destiny. Clearly I'm a sucker for heart pine and long ears.
I appreciate that litter mates who have been together in a shelter are irretrievably bonded and they need to stay together. And I appreciate the immeasurable value of antique structures to lives and landscapes. I'm always saddened when we lose these irreplaceable pieces of our structural heritage — when they are destroyed or unrecognizably altered, whether due to deterioration, lack of financial resources or callous disregard. Replacing the past. It's all so very Tucker Carlson!
PICK UP TAGLINE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.