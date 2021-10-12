A faction has emerged nationwide that seems to confuse free speech with a constitutional right to belligerence and verbal assault. As Rikers Island has run amok, so have school board meetings across the country. For those of you who thought our valley was just special, I'm about to burst your bubble. The National School Boards Association went so far as to appeal to the Biden administration for assistance in handling widespread threats against educators for, among other hot button issues of the day, mask policies.
Biden tossed this to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who wrote indisputably, "Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety."
That's quite possibly the only thing indisputable to come of this as was reflected in last week's Tele-Talk responses. My, that was a tough crowd.
I'm no fan of Tele-Talk or, for that matter, any platform that fosters community divisiveness, nastiness and sanctions freedom of idiocy in anonymity. And idiocy was in no short supply last week as the Sun was under direct fire. Of the multitude of choice phrases, the newspaper was called "garbage," a "POS publication," and "an agent for communist sympathizers," staffed by "narcissistic sociopaths." Lordy!
Well, this narcissistic sociopath wants to know what has happened to old-fashioned civil discourse. Olga Khazan, in The Atlantic, called ordinarily "dull" school board meetings "primal-scream gatherings for cooped-up internet MDs," while The New York Times' Michelle Cottle wrote, "The fierce strains of anti-intellectualism and anti-science that periodically dominate conservatism make things exponentially worse."
Public servants are well aware that pleasing everyone is not a feasible goal. It ain't gonna happen! School boards are tasked with adopting policies that are in the best interests of the children, and by adhering to CDC recommendations boards and administrators are doing just that. Their responsibility is to all children and families and not a vociferous few. During this pandemic COVID safety protocol simply trumps (this used to be such a great verb) expressions of so-called "freedom."
Cottle wrote, "All these fights are purportedly waged For the Good of the Children, even as the children are being used as pawns." We're all weary. COVID mitigation and community safety should be everyone's priority so as to pull ourselves out of this pandemic.
Board members are being harassed and even threatened, spurring the involvement of the justice department and the FBI. Behavior has been appalling. As Cottle says, "Cultural cage matches are frequently fought on the backs of local schools, with board members, educators and students too often caught in the fray."
School boards, because of their accessibility, have become targets for riled up internet and FOX News-fueled parents, and meetings are "ground zero" for clashes over the politicized issue of masks. Child psychologist Alan Kazdin says "anti-maskers are exhibiting 'reactance,' an irrationally defiant response to being told what to do." Parents have been shouting at school-board members, accusing them of child abuse, sporting "Fear is the real virus" T-shirts. I'd speculate that fear hasn't killed 715,000 Americans in the past year and a half.
There's nothing partisan about our school boards. Members were elected and entrusted with important decisions, chief among these keeping our children safe, and while I'm sure they value public input, be it positive or negative, harassment is undeserved and wholly inappropriate.
Robert's Rules of Order is a set of procedural guidelines used by entities, including our school board, to conduct meetings. It’s not uncommon to limit public comment to a specified period of time, and to set time limits for individual speakers in order to hear (hopefully) all who want to speak. There has to be procedural order that allows the board to do the job it was elected to do.
Procedural efficiency is key to a functioning board. I implore anyone who thinks their right to "free speech" supersedes a school board member's right to a regulated meeting and a decent night's sleep to read Robert's Rules for Dummies. (I'm a fan of the Dummies books. "Power Boating for Dummies" was life-altering for me, and anyone who has been keeping up with these columns knows about what I speak.)
Meetings are not rallies and they're not free-for-alls. The rights of everyone — not only attendees — must be respected. Sometimes that involves a broader perspective.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
