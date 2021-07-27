This past weekend, I gathered with a few friends from high school on the Maine coast. Or perhaps you've already been alerted through your news feeds. These gals are raucous! It's always wonderful to gather with friends who've known you practically from birth because nobody knows you better, and there's nothing like old classmates to remind you from whence you came and to keep you real.
I grew up in Bronxville, N.Y. Our graduating class held 119 students, most of whom had been together since kindergarten. Bronxville is a tiny suburb of New York City, i.e. the Jackson to Conway. It's one square mile in area and its population hovers around 6,000.
Here's one for the "small world" annals. When I moved to the valley, the very first person I met was from Bronxville. He'd graduated several years ahead of me, but our parents knew each other. He's a highly-regarded local Realtor, and in an effort to respect his privacy I won't mention any names. (You know who you are, Bob Kantack!)
My Bronxville was affluent, understated and safe. We grew up without guns in our homes, and somehow we emerged unscathed. It's amazing how the right to bear arms, when not exercised nor fretted about, becomes pretty insignificant.
The police were known to pull over unfamiliar and dubiously unkempt vehicles and question the occupants as to their business in town. On more than one occasion they pulled over my college boyfriend from Queens (aka my cheating college boyfriend) who in the summers would drive his $250 Dodge over to see me.
The Bronxville of my childhood was also lily white — other than the "live-ins." While I don't know the present day demography, the village is far more colorful than it once was.
To maintain aesthetics, Bronxville has strictly enforced ordinances pertaining to residential signage. There is none. Of particular note, as elections loom there are no political signs trashing front yards and dividing neighborhoods, making a drive through Bronxville during election season truly a reprieve. Unless you're driving a $250 Dodge.
Nor can residents sully their yards with real estate signs. This, too, was initially implemented for aesthetics, although of a different nature, i.e. to retain the aforementioned lily white uniformity of the populace. Prior to the internet era, when one actually ventured into the Realtor's office, the availability of real estate was determined either by visual assessment or by surname. There were three churches in town, and anyone requiring a synagogue was pointed north to Scarsdale.
The homogeneity extended to politics as well. The 2020 presidential election saw only the third time in the past 100 years that a Democratic candidate prevailed. The first time was Obama in 2008, and the second was Hillary Clinton in 2016, proving Bronxville voters may be conservative, but they're not.....Moving on.
The Bronxville public school has always been the pride of the community and consistently ranks among the best in the country. Teacher salaries are extremely competitive so as to attract and retain the best and the brightest, and such is reflected in the staggering real estate values and exorbitant property taxes. Bronxville High School churned out students well prepared for the rigors of the nation's most competitive colleges and universities.
My son, a Kennett High grad, went to an elite liberal arts college with a student body that reflected suburban privilege. In addition to the academic/social balancing act of freshman year he was tapped by his buddies to build sleeping lofts, retrofit living spaces, rig up lighting and repair cars. In an amalgamation of disgust and pity, he told me that other than one friend from Vermont, "Nobody can do anything! They're useless!"
Fast forward to my weekend on the coast. My high school friends and I were caught in torrential rain with a flooded dinghy, and we needed to create a bailer from a detergent bottle. My husband, also a Kennett High grad, told me to use a utility knife. Not one of us knew for certain what that was.
We instead "borrowed" a bailer, then proceeded to arduously row the awkward inflatable vessel a good distance out to the mooring, each of us taking a turn. We ultimately felt very accomplished.
When I got home I showed my husband a video of our rowing efforts. He had but one question. "Why are you rowing the dinghy backwards?" Products of the finest in educational opportunities, rowing backwards might be a dominant theme in our collective narrative. I'm thinking perhaps there's a better use of time for the youth of America than SAT prep classes.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
