Our state, not to mention our valley, is hardly immune to sexual assault and its lifelong impact. New Hampshire has made 11 arrests this month in an investigation of the Youth Development Center in Manchester, now the Sununu Youth Services Center. To date, a staggering 230 men and women allege they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers at the detention center from 1963 to 2018.
New Hampshire is no stranger to institutional systemic malevolence. This latest crisis hearkens back to the exposure of widespread pedophilia within the Catholic Church. The Manchester Diocese alone has published the names of 73 accused priests.
In the Mount Washington Valley, sexual assault recently reared its horrifying head quite publicly. Earlier this month, a local teen waived his arraignment on an aggravated felonious sexual assault charge, and a second is scheduled to be arraigned this week on a charge of non-consensual dissemination of private sex images. I understand the presumption of innocence — and perhaps I’m too close to the subject matter in general — but I was stunned to read that bail modifications were made in both cases, indicative of the tacit tolerance of sexual violence.
Locally, there has been an undeniable shift over the past decade. Our valley deserves accolades for its stepped up and coordinated response to sexual assault, and its commitment to victims. Still, we need to go further. For starters, it is imperative that our children have as a foundation a clear concept of consent. What does consent look like? Consent is conscious. Consent is unambiguous. Consent is engaged. Consent is willing. And consent can be withdrawn.
We need to teach our children better than I was taught. I was conditioned from birth by my mother to be polite, deferential and non-confrontational, aka prey. I was ill-equipped for a world filled with adversity and for the possibility that I might be mistreated. As such, I was entirely unprepared for the reality of sexual assault in its insidious incarnations, for in my family we did not speak of these things.
When it happened to me I didn’t at first understand it for what it was, and rather than confront the perpetrator, whom I knew and had trusted, I instead felt the utmost shame. Horror, actually. I believed it to be somehow my fault, and I was forever altered.
April is designated sexual assault awareness month, but as April comes to a close we need to maintain not only awareness but vigilance. I’ve been writing about sexual assault and have spoken with several people whose lives have been scarred — primarily victims, but also the people who love them. As one survivor so eloquently relayed to me, sexual assault “is about someone having the audacity to enter your space and steal your essence.”
I interviewed eight women and men assaulted under disparate circumstances, and found a singular common thread. Survivors want to speak out and to be heard. Silence hinders healing and allows shame to fester. Telling one’s story equates to the taking back of one’s power so savagely appropriated.
Not only have these survivors retrieved their power, they have fortified it in the reclaiming of the narrative. Their narrative. All have affected me profoundly. All deserve admiration not only for their stark honesty but for bringing into the light this scourge on our communities and exposing this glaring societal failure.
We need to rethink the idea of sexual assault. “Sexual” is an unfortunate adjective. This is violence, pure and simple, and absolutely not sex. It is a shocking abuse of power, and most often an abuse of trust as well. We must give victims the benefit of the doubt, along with respect and compassion. There’s something fundamentally wrong with a “justice” system in which a victim is repeatedly re-traumatized in the courtroom, and yet an accused perpetrator is given license to tour college campuses, which are little more than petri dishes for rapists.
Sexual assault is completely unreflective of what a victim may have been wearing or drinking, so let’s place responsibility where it belongs. On the offender. On a justice system that tolerates revictimization. On communities that, finding it uncomfortable to confront, choose instead to look away. The responsibility is on a society that doesn’t demand accountability from everyone who commits a violent crime, especially those whose weapon of choice is a phallus.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
