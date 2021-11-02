'Tis the season of ghosts and goblins, and in that vein I just watched an 11-minute horror movie. It was Mark Zuckerberg's promotional video on YouTube in which he introduces his new brand name Meta and his plans for a "metaverse." Meta sounds less like the heroically epic undertaking Zuckerberg envisions that will advance the world and humanity, and more like the latest COVID variant — and this may be the deadliest yet.
Is the name, not to mention the concept, a tad pretentious and self-important? Umm ... Yes. Unless I'm missing something and it's an acronym, i.e., "Millionaires for the Ethical Treatment of Animals." I could get behind that! (I never "meta" dog I didn't like.) Or is it Meta because social media has meta-stasized as a cancer on society? I fear it's the latter.
While the timing on this rollout seems suspect, as if it was some sort of corporate Hail Mary to deflect mounting scrutiny of Facebook, its CEO, Zuckerberg, reassures us, "Our mission remains the same." What a relief! I can breathe. According to the company, this "rebrand" (to use hackneyed trendy jargon) is part of its expanding vision which is apparently to forever alter reality and the human experience.
Dr. Frankenstein — I mean, Zuckerberg — told The Verge that Facebook would transition from “primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company.” Does anyone even know what this means? Understanding critical race theory is a walk in the park!
I watched the aforementioned horror film to try and wrap my head around it. Yikes! As a preteen I was scared straight for life after reading "Go Ask Alice." But when it comes to the "metaverse," I'd rather do drugs — hard ones! This phony world of holograms, avatars and assorted freakishness looks like a bad acid trip.
One of Meta's projects is to focus on the transition to remote and hybrid office work, in theory a worthy goal. I can fully support a platform that enables and enhances workers' capabilities for office interaction, but Zuckerberg turns the work environment into a cartoon world. Who is this serving? Certainly not adults. Who in their right minds over the age of 6 wants to exist inside a cartoon, for work or for play?
Another project is Nazare, Meta's augmented reality glasses. They're only in the development phase, but New Hampshire needs to be proactive and make these off limits for Republicans in the State House.
In a nod to inclusivity, avatars can be constructed with all variety of skin tones, hair coloring and facial features. Some of us recall when Fat Albert, debuting in 1969, was embraced as the first positive and inclusive Black cartoon. As a reminder, Fat Albert was the creation of Bill Cosby, and we all recall that icon's eventual plummet.
I try to keep up with current American culture, I really do. But more often than not, I'm a day late and a dollar short. What happened while I was sleeping? Who are these people buying into a virtual existence? Social media has pretty much passed me by, and that's been by choice. I like my world tangible. But this "metaverse" idea is social media blown up into a virtual mushroom cloud.
I found myself wondering if I was watching the real Mark Zuckerberg (if there is such a thing) or if he'd morphed into an avatar himself. I'm not certain the disturbingly robotic and plasticized Zuckerberg has an iota of humanity.
Supposedly, Zuckerberg is elevating how people connect with one another. He has no concept of what interpersonal connection is, because this couldn't be further from what's happening. This virtual domain is completely dissociative — from self, from surroundings, from others and from reality.
New York Times columnist Charles Blow wrote that the metaverse "sounds absolutely ridiculous. And terrible ... I have been pulling back from social media for a while now. I feel like an addict finally getting clean ... I am surprised — and embarrassed that I am surprised — at how meaningful it is simply to be more present ... not to feel that I need to document my every moment for a voracious virtualness, not to be so immersed."
This excruciating 11 minutes provided a glimpse into a terrifying world. Consider my reality augmented, and pass the Meta-mucil. If this is the future, I'm going to sail away on my boat. That will likely not go well, but at least it will be real.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.