It's again time to hand in my weekly homework, aka Storyworth, and for those who don't read my column every week, I'll fill you in. (Then I'll be taking names!) Storyworth is an online journaling service that anthologizes a life via a series of weekly questions that are essentially writing prompts. I was given this as a Christmas present. I get my question every Monday morning, and in true college fashion procrastinate until I get my Friday reminder, at which point I'm often forced to brew a pot of coffee and pull an all-nighter.
Speaking of college, this week's question was, "Did I consider any other majors in college?" and the answer is particularly revelatory.
I considered every major! Well, nothing in the non-social sciences, i.e., anything involving lab work, formulas, exactitude. I've always needed a lot more flexibility along with associative thinking and creativity than is inherent in those disciplines. Yes, science geeks, I know my perspective is narrow and unenlightened. Blame Miss Babcock, my seventh-grade science teacher who was 80 if she was a day, and so mind-numbingly monotone and tedious she made my eyes glaze over!
After Miss Babcock it was all I could do to get through the bare minimum required in high school for graduation and that was biology. At least biology had real world significance for me. As you undoubtedly know, I have five rescue dogs, and I retained enough about genetics to be keenly aware I'm doing a national service in not propagating their DNA.
As for college, I dabbled in many subjects I thought for a moment I might examine in depth, such as government, sociology, history, philosophy and the classics. Declaring a major was never my issue. Whittling them down to one was the problem. When forced to choose, I believe my succession of declared majors went like so: Music, English, Religion, English, Journalism, French, English, Religion again. Ultimately upon examining my credits I majored in English by default.
My subsequent work history reflects this inability to commit to a single major. I worked in retail. I worked in public relations. I worked in journalism. Due to circumstances brought on by me (our first house was an antique farmhouse that was falling down around us), I dipped my big toe into interior and architectural design and discovered I had an eye and an inclination.
When I ventured into motherhood and all else paled in comparison, design and renovating proved to be an accommodating sideline that didn't require me to dedicate specific hours, and I could work on my own timeline as my children grew and their needs changed. It was during this period of hands-on parenting I tabled my dreams of being a rock star, and my seemingly more grounded vision of becoming a distinguished novelist seemed likewise elusive.
Last week I was invited by newly retired Daily Sun columnist Tom McLaughlin to appear on his political talk show, "Left and Right" (guess which one I was!), airing on Valley Vision. One topic on his list we'd intended to discuss but we ran out of time, was how he felt about his exit from, and how I felt about my entry into the Daily Sun fold. Granted, much of the hour was consumed by the pressing hot-button issue of our time, the DOJ investigation of the varied activities and curious diversions of Florida congressman Matt Gaetz.
Here's my response, Tom. I've finally chosen a major! I do want very much to polish and publish the book I've been writing intermittently for several years, and I have every intention of doing so, but at the moment there aren't enough hours in the day. I know I'm a writer, and though I've done an awful lot of it these many years I've been hesitant to claim to be something when most often there hasn't been a paycheck associated with it.
I was surprised when a couple of years ago my book workshop instructor told me, "You don't want to BE a writer. You ARE a writer!" At long last I own it. I was just as surprised recently to have my editor tell me, "You ARE a journalist!" I'm afraid he may stop talking to me altogether because I keep regurgitating everything he says. At least I'm paying attention! And doing my homework.
Now, if I could only NOT be an interior designer ...
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
