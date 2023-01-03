Entrusted to safeguard the best interests of their constituents, Conway selectmen have instead over the past 20 plus years sold out their town for the fast dollar, and what was once unimaginable we’ve since witnessed. At their hands has been the defacing of our beautiful town and the erosion of good will and trust of valley residents. Visual evidence of the select board’s selling of our collective soul is the insidious blight of North Conway sprawl and the continued supplanting of woodlands with asphalt and giant boxes.

Conway’s selectmen have a peculiar idea of inclusiveness and community. The latest affront to locals — Conway taxpayers and their neighbors alike — is this ill-conceived notion of paid parking in North Conway Village. I realize I’m being repetitive, but the myopia is staggering. It illustrates not only disregard for the small businesses keeping the village alive, but it’s a complete offense to valley residents who don’t pay Conway taxes but are entwined with the town in every other aspect and who support Conway’s economy on a daily basis.

