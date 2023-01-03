Entrusted to safeguard the best interests of their constituents, Conway selectmen have instead over the past 20 plus years sold out their town for the fast dollar, and what was once unimaginable we’ve since witnessed. At their hands has been the defacing of our beautiful town and the erosion of good will and trust of valley residents. Visual evidence of the select board’s selling of our collective soul is the insidious blight of North Conway sprawl and the continued supplanting of woodlands with asphalt and giant boxes.
Conway’s selectmen have a peculiar idea of inclusiveness and community. The latest affront to locals — Conway taxpayers and their neighbors alike — is this ill-conceived notion of paid parking in North Conway Village. I realize I’m being repetitive, but the myopia is staggering. It illustrates not only disregard for the small businesses keeping the village alive, but it’s a complete offense to valley residents who don’t pay Conway taxes but are entwined with the town in every other aspect and who support Conway’s economy on a daily basis.
In addition, by my estimate, the majority of the region’s nonprofits are based in Conway. Neither volunteers nor donors are bound by town lines, while many reliant upon these nonprofits pay taxes in Conway. Those working to raise money for these agencies have known local businesses to be incredibly supportive, and often generous beyond their means.
When it comes to parking, or really just about anything, comparing North Conway to Portland is comparing apples to oranges, i.e., just plain dumb. For one thing, Portland has revived its tourism industry while Conway seems intent upon cutting off its nose to spite its face. And there’s been no mention that Portland doesn’t charge for parking on Sundays or holidays.
Paid parking isn’t going to hurt tourism. What’s going to hurt tourism is the eradication of the region’s yesteryear charm and the carnage to the stunning landscape. Oh yes, and the simmering resentment born of provincialism so eloquently expressed by author of one of The Sun’s “Top 22 quotes of 2022,” Selectman Carl Thibodeau. The embodiment of North Country magnanimity, Carl suggested, “If you don’t want to pay a parking fee, then don’t go to North Conway Village, or go and make sure that you have a list of things that you need to accomplish.”
Here’s my list. I’d like to park on a non-holiday weekday in any number of open spaces, meet a group of friends for coffee, possibly meander through Synergy or Spruce Hurricane, or head to Chef’s Bistro for lunch. (After all that, I’d probably like to find a public restroom, but ...) With paid parking I fear locals will opt instead to gather at Starbucks and Settlers Green.
Selectmen have taken a page from the Free Staters’ playbook as they’ve voted to bury within the municipal budget $242,000 allocated as seed money for the paid parking program. Hopefully residents will attend the March deliberative session en masse to send the select board back to the drawing board.
As if the selectmen’s eagerness to gouge their neighbors wasn’t off-putting enough, enter the budgeteers. During their December meeting there was discussion about paid parking.
Town Manager John Eastman wasn’t present, and it was reported that the committee “sent” him questions about the paid parking plan. According to the Daily Sun, he was queried, “With finding employees so difficult in town, what makes you think that you will be able to hire at least two ‘parking maids?’”
Parking maids? Hopefully the budgeteer(s) posing this question understand the demeaning nature of the inquiry and meant to say “parking enforcement officers” or “meter attendants.” Eastman says he will have answers. This newspaper maid can’t wait!
Littleton has had paid parking since 1947. I can’t imagine why, but I don’t frequent downtown Littleton. I did have to go there once and throw myself at the mercy of the court. I don’t recall if I had to pay for parking, but with a warrant out for my arrest, I’m pretty certain I wouldn’t have left a parking ticket to chance. (Tune in next week for the story.)
When discussing recent amendments to their parking program, Littleton’s police chief said “We had some low-hanging fruit; we were able to make some changes right off the bat.” Conway has some low-hanging fruit as well, and changes I’d recommend begin in the voting booth.
