It's off to the trial we now go
We're sure this will be quite a show
"They stole our election"
Incite insurrection!
The government he'd overthrow.
On display senatorial hypocrisy.
America's fragile democracy
Donnie strove to destroy
(Yes, he's been a bad boy!)
In his quest to secure an autocracy.
First comes House manager Raskin
Conscientiously wearing a mask in
His dead-on slam dunk
All doubt did debunk
Is conviction too much to be askin'?
We watched as a lawyer named Castor
Presented a blundering disaster
He came unprepared
He meandered, he erred
We prayed he'd just wrap it up faster.
We saw Rand Paul mockingly doodle
Any hope for high standards was futile.
With head tilting down
Thus exposing his crown
He looks like my mother's pet poodle.
And then there's seditious Ted Cruz —
That complicit inciter of coups.
What smoking gun?
("You've already won")
This entire defense merely a ruse.
When new evidence came to light
There ensued a "surprise witness" fight
The circus arena
Balked at a subpeona
Since wrong trumps what's right on the right.
So Raskin concluded his case,
The GOP gauging Trump's base.
Trial steeped in collusion,
A foregone conclusion...
A true legislative disgrace.
The voting was soon underway
Integrity on full display
With eyes toward the polls
Forty three sold their souls.
"Constitution get out of our way!"
And then spoke an old man named Mitch
For four years he served as Trump's _____
He was "woke" from above
But when push came to shove
No surprise that he scratched his own itch.
In the chamber are back slaps and laughter
Morality hangs from a rafter.
Have it your way
Soon will come judgment day
And your legacy in the hereafter.
