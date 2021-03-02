Happy Women’s History Month! We used to get only a week, but in 1987 after being petitioned by the National Women’s History Project we were granted a month.
I grew up during the women’s movement of the 1960s and ’70s. Out of the social upheaval of the 1960s, i.e., the Civil Rights movement, the Vietnam War protests and the sexual revolution, evolved the women’s liberation movement, also known as the second wave of feminism. Not only did I grow up during this pivotal era, I grew up in the thick of it.
My father was a women’s magazine editor, and he moved his young family to New York to edit first McCall’s, then Ladies’ Home Journal and lastly Good Housekeeping, the women’s magazines known as the “Big Three.” His New York Times obituary stated, “John Mack Carter, a Kentucky-born journalist ... had the singular distinction of editing all of the so-called Big Three women’s magazines and, in doing so, helped transform the genre during the feminist era.”
At age 33 my father took the reins of McCall’s and began revamping its content from predominantly fluff pieces to articles about issues affecting women. This was 1961, two years before Betty Friedan’s “The Feminine Mystique” sparked the women’s liberation movement. In a 1963 New York Times interview, he said, “Women’s magazines were badly behind the times ... They were failing to keep up with the rising educational levels in this country.”
I was too young at the time to understand much more than the Betsy McCall paper doll and her monthly adventures and new outfits. I also got to visit his fancy office in an iconic building that actually spanned Park Avenue. I was sad when he departed for Ladies’ Home Journal, a magazine without paper dolls, housed in a building with far less character.
In the late 1960s the women’s movement got noisy, and radical feminists and activists were attracting a great deal of attention as they strove to be heard and to effect societal changes through various avenues and organizations. The likes of Germaine Greer, Angela Davis, Bella Abzug and my secret heroine, Gloria Steinem, were all over television news and the front pages of the newspapers piled on our kitchen counter. My father was acquainted at least peripherally with many of the heavy-hitters, and he was paying close attention as women were integral to his livelihood.
I was living a cloistered suburban childhood, minutes from the very demonstrations demanding and creating change. These women were having a tremendous impact fighting for equality and eliminating hurdles in my future. I desperately wanted to be in the game and not merely a kid on the sidelines. Until it got personal. And scary.
In March 1970, more than 100 feminists led by Susan Brownmiller, Ti-Grace Atkinson and Shulamith Firestone stormed the editorial department of Ladies’ Home Journal and held my father hostage during an 11-hour sit-in in his office. They came armed with a list of demands, among them that editorial content be radically altered, that advertising be overhauled and that my father resign and be replaced by a woman. It was volatile, and negotiations continued into the night.
We were glued to the TV as the New York stations were broadcasting live footage and updates from his office. At one point there was talk by a few of the most extreme of throwing him out his office window. Tensions were high in that office, and tensions were high in our home.
One thing contributing to my father’s career success was that he listened. The sit-in had a profound impact on him, and he later credited it as a turning point in his thinking. He began to focus much more on career women and became a vocal advocate for women’s issues such as sexual harassment, job discrimination and women’s health. Ironically, the Ladies’ Home Journal slogan was “Never Underestimate the Power of a Woman,” and he did not.
As this had been a defining moment for my father, so it was for me as well. It altered and expanded his thinking, his relationships with women and his relationship with me. It was reflected in the coming years as it drastically altered his magazines, and others followed.
I overheard my mother once tell my college age children that I was a “radical feminist.” I smiled to think how proud that would have made my dad.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.