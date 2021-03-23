All's right with the world! First of all it's spring, always reason for celebration. In addition, New Hampshire's vaccine Phase 2B — my phase — opened Monday for registration. The website was going to be active at 8 a.m., while the 211 call center — or as I saw it, the opportunity to get a jump on things — opened at 6 a.m. At 5:59, I was dialing.
I was connected quickly with a warm body, and with unconcealed exuberance I announced, "I'm calling to register for the vaccine!" After the disastrous initial vaccine rollout, it seems that the state is now leaning toward over-correction. They had their people diligently manning the phones at 6 a.m. to apprise callers they'd have to wait two hours to register. Way to keep us informed!
My subsequent strategy was to attack this from multiple angles. At 8 a.m., I was simultaneously online and repeatedly auto-dialing 211, while my husband was trying to gain access on his computer. Neither the phones nor the website were able to handle the 8 a.m. influx. Apparently we were not the only 2B pro-vaxxers. The phone line alternated between a busy signal and a verbal notice that the call could not be connected — all in all, a far cry from my intimate predawn experience.
Things weren't much better online, as the website kept rejecting me. Eventually successful, I was notified I'd be receiving an email with instructions for completing the registration and scheduling my appointment. BUT if I didn't receive an email within a few days, I should fill out the preregistration form again. The old waiting game!
Pardon the skepticism that surfaces when I'm told to sit back and wait, i.e., when I'm not in control of my own destiny. But receive the email I did, and within minutes. I was impressed — until I tried to begin the process. Again, the website was jammed and refused to take my perfectly good information.
I took a break and returned in a bit, certain that by this point they'd be scheduling into fall. This time, my registration went through. Onward to scheduling, where I was completely stunned to discover availability this week! Persistence paid off! It was now 9:30 a.m. This was night and day from the hours upon hours that turned into days as I tried to register my in-laws way back at the start. Nice job, New Hampshire!
If all this wasn't exciting enough, a few minutes later, I was alerted by coonhounds howling and leaping at my front door to the FedEx van pulling into the driveway. He was delivering the pink Cariuma sneakers I impulse-ordered. In a grievous lapse of judgment, I clicked on their ad in my New York Times morning news, and now every time I open my computer I'm inundated with Cariuma popups.
For those who aren't familiar, and I assume that would be almost everyone, Cariuma purports to make a "crazy comfy" product while being socially responsible and actively sustainable. As Brazilian co-founders David and Fernando, who share a "mutual love of boardsports," will tell you, they answered the "vital" call to "reinvent the sneaker game." David and Fernando expound on their unusual path to sustainability, which involves "empower(ing) conscious consumers to buy quality over quantity" — a fancy way of saying that these sneakers are way overpriced.
Despite the current marketing tendency of oversharing and attempting to befriend the consumer by highlighting the awesomeness of the team (and who wouldn't want David and Fernando as BFF's?), I took the bait. Social responsibility and sustainability aside, truth be told I was lured in by a coupon. That and the fact that the featured sneakers were pink.
My overpriced sneakers arrived, and while I had no plans to wear them any time soon as pink canvas and mud season are anything but an ideal combination, I did take a moment to try them on. Now I don't know that I'll be taking them off. I'm pretty sure these are the most comfortable things I've ever put on my feet! And did I mention they're pink?
Spring has arrived, and now there's quite literally a spring in my step. Later this week I'll be springing on down to the vaccine clinic to embark on what I hope will be my cautious and considered re-entry into the world. I'll be the one in the pink sneakers.
