At long last, this seemingly endless election is over.
It's Wednesday, the morning after, and I'm taking a mental health day. I've unplugged from the endless stream of incomplete election results and projections. I did what I could do. I voted. Several times.
But here in New Hampshire, sanity prevailed and my votes weren't needed. I should have instead cast my many votes in Florida. I thought the Cubans would have understood — and recognized — tyranny, but clearly I gave them too much credit. Apparently, the Trump campaign's planting the dreaded word "communism" was enough to secure them as a voting bloc for this country's bastardized Republican Party. (Sleepy Joe, did you not see that coming?)
My daughter lives in Miami. You'd have thought she could have locked this one up for me with her multiple votes. Children can be so ungrateful.
I volunteered at the polls in Conway, and it was a gratifying experience. Moderator Deborah Fauver and Town Clerk Louise Inkell and all who worked with them did an outstanding job and with considerable hard work pulled off what appeared to be a seamless event. I was a "greeter" and, as such, the first masked face voters saw when they entered the building and the last when they left.
I wore a name tag and, while my name was name spelled correctly (often not the case), my title was a little more pious than I'd anticipated. I was a "Lection Official." I looked up "lection" and learned it means a liturgical reading. "May I help direct you to the appropriate line?" suddenly took on a degree of complexity.
The election in Conway was peaceful and efficient. Overall, voters were appreciative of the streamlined process and expressed as much. There were a few disgruntled MAGAs who, per state electioneering regulations, had to be asked to remove propaganda hats, pins, masks, etc. One uttered something about First Amendment rights, but still he complied. I explained to another young man that it wasn't his message but any political message that had to be left at the door upon entering the neutrality of the polling place. He completely understood.
The other extreme was the idiot who showed up with a face coaster hanging from his nose. He was immediately intercepted and escorted to the "maskless area," which was separate.
While working the polls left me with many impressions, there is one that stood out far above all others. A man walked in brimming with excitement. He told me he hadn't voted since 1992. The reason? He'd been convicted of "a few felonies" and his voting rights had been revoked. (I asked no questions. This was already TMI.)
I surmised he'd recently been released from incarceration, as in New Hampshire that's when voting rights are restored. Voting meant everything to this man. Taking no chances that there might be glitches, he'd registered in advance. Masked and appropriately attired, he was there to exercise his right. I wonder that one who had been imprisoned for what must have been an extensive period might still have such faith in his country and in democracy. I was truly humbled by his conviction.
The right to vote for me has always been assumed. Like many of us so privileged, I had to mature into exercising it. Young and complacent, I didn't follow politics closely, and none of it seemed to affect me personally. I was in my mid-twenties before I cast a ballot. How things change! Still, it has been conceivably too easy and not appreciated to the extent it ought to be. Perhaps it's not until you've had that right rescinded — or have never been afforded the right — that it becomes so cherished. This former felon was walking into the polls to elect a president, a governor and a senator among many others, and he knew his vote truly counted.
Working at the polls, I was caught up in the overall excitement of the day. Contributing to the record turnout was a steady stream of new voters of all ages who showed up to register and cast their first ballots. People felt compelled like never before to participate in the democratic process. With so much talk of late questioning the soul of this country, I do believe that Tuesday it was on display in all its regalia.
