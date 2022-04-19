The Conway Daily Sun has a mansplaining problem. It has not one but two male columnists who seem to think women are so addled as to not know where they — and others — reside.
The two in question were born and bred in these burgs while I, a lowly “flatlander,” am reliant on the lore of my South Conway neighbors and Google maps, both of which support my hypothesis that the #FJB flag-waver in question resides well within the bounds of Eaton.
In fact, the only thing on either side of Eaton’s Brownfield Road between Crystal Lake and the Maine state line is Eaton. Note to my male colleagues: While I might well have a problem with boundaries, they are most certainly not of a geographical nature.
I don’t blame Eaton for not wanting to take credit for the FJB flag waver, but we in Conway certainly don’t want him. In the vein of recent gerrymandering, you might be able to redistrict the offender to Sandwich.
On another topic, SB 249, the bill to essentially deregulate short-term rentals titled, “Prohibiting planning and zoning ordinances that prohibit short-term rentals,” has been a hot button item in our neck of the woods. Monday, it had some of the steam taken out of it as the House Municipal and County Government committee issued its recommendation that SB 249 go into interim study. Thus the bill won’t come before the House this session, affording an opportunity to towns and lawmakers to get to work hammering out decent regulations and/or legislation.
The bill’s sponsors are Sen. Harold French and members of the commerce committee, one of whom is Sen. Jeb Bradley. I find it perturbing that our own senator has endorsed this one-size-fits-all bill that serves neither the Mount Washington Valley nor his home town of Wolfeboro. Jeb was responsible for amending the bill to make it more palatable, but it still seems not to make sense for an area where tourism is the main industry and affordable housing is in dire straits.
Remarkably, the bill received bipartisan opposition in the valley, in what would appear to be politicians putting their constituents and the welfare of our towns ahead of partisanship. How refreshing. State Reps. Anita Burroughs and Karen Umberger are aligned on this issue — possibly a first. Both oppose SB 249 as they recognize this to be an issue that ought to be regulated, or not, locally.
Short-term rentals have a different impact on communities such as ours than upon urban epicenters and their suburbs or more rural towns. Sensible local regulation is warranted that considers the health of communities as well as individual property rights, and would certainly involve significant compromise.
Not only does SB 249 as written threaten our community. It’s a slap in the face to New Hampshire’s proud history of ceding control of local issues to those who actually do know best. But the extremist Free State faction and the Trump toadies with whom they’ve cast their lot are hot to regulate every little thing at the state level, from women’s rights to privacy and reproductive choices (horrifying) to dictating what teachers can and cannot utter in their classrooms (just plain dumb.)
I don’t have a problem with short-term rentals, and I have one in Maine, but every community needs the autonomy to impose regulations that make sense for its populace. That said, any host who can negotiate the Airbnb website deserves if not some slack, a standing ovation. What a convoluted mess. I spent half the weekend trying to manage my listing, as the simplest of concepts are anything but straightforward, and what should be simple constraints can’t even be employed.
That Airbnb cannot be efficiently navigated by hosts is reflected in its community forum: “Airbnb web navigation is unnecessarily cumbersome in ways that impede host productivity.”
“Every time I use the website I cringe.”
“I find the Airbnb website a nightmare...like it was designed by somebody’s incompetent brother-in-law.” Indeed. There MUST be a better way!
Lastly, kudos to Janice Crawford for being granted a recount on Conway’s tied public bathroom vote. The 581 “yea” votes were clearly cast by those whose anatomy makes sidling up to a tree challenging. I’ll await the recount results with bated breath — and crossed legs.
Jonna Carter lives in Center Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.