I’ve been following the pending debut of electrics on the streets of North Conway, and as I have some knowledge on the topic I wanted to avail you of my wisdom. Or lack thereof. You decide.

I read last week’s editorial on the matter along with the always cringe-worthy Tele-Talk. Mixed among the usual choice tidbits about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, were “These idiots shouldn’t even be allowed up here,” and “Anything to avoid some exercise.” Respondents were overwhelmingly against e-scooters in North Conway Village, as was the Sun’s editorial.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.