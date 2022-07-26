I’ve been following the pending debut of electrics on the streets of North Conway, and as I have some knowledge on the topic I wanted to avail you of my wisdom. Or lack thereof. You decide.
I read last week’s editorial on the matter along with the always cringe-worthy Tele-Talk. Mixed among the usual choice tidbits about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, were “These idiots shouldn’t even be allowed up here,” and “Anything to avoid some exercise.” Respondents were overwhelmingly against e-scooters in North Conway Village, as was the Sun’s editorial.
While I don’t necessarily disagree, I did take exception to the editorial. They “suggest anyone who receives AARP magazine might think twice about jumping on one.” Hmphh!!! It so happens I recently relocated. I didn’t think to notify AARP, so as long as their magazine doesn’t catch up with me I’ll consider myself cleared to “saddle up!” Yee haw! (Mary Seavey, jump on and let’s show ‘em who’s old!)
My opinion (you know you’re going to get it!) is electric scooters would be a delightful addition to North Conway, but not in the village or on the streets. They should be restricted to the new rec path, on track for completion this fall. Scooter stations at each terminus would allow visitors and residents alike to enjoy 3 miles of beautiful pathway in relative safety.
In December 2019, my husband and I went to Washington, D.C., and discovered our nation’s capital had rolled out e-scooters since last we’d visited. I’d never come across them, and it was all I could do to stay seated during our transport from the airport to our hotel. They looked right up my alley. Lemme at ’em!
I’m a very enthusiastic walker, so don’t worry, there was walking aplenty. Until my husband mutinied. There were also a fair number of spins on e-scooters, during which I had one perilously close encounter with a car that blasted through a cross walk I’d entered, necessitating a leap from the still-moving scooter. Luckily, I came away unscathed.
Despite this brush with death, these were such fun I began researching them covertly as my husband’s birthday was approaching. I honed in on what best suited our rural lifestyle replete with dirt roads and trails. The scooters we needed were hardly the dainty scooters used by city slickers. We needed the more rugged all-terrain scooters, and I settled on the Super Turbo 1000-Elite. Not only were they sturdier with wider tires — they were fast, able to achieve speeds of 27 mph, nearly double that of their citified cousins. This was no small draw for me.
As reviewed by Electric Travel, “the speed is really impressive ... and will leave all other lightweight electric scooters ... in the dust!” Yeah, baby. I feel the need for speed. The review goes on to warn, “Not only is it powerful, it’s also very fast and can cause serious damage in an accident.”
We were spending my husband’s birthday week on sleepy preseason Chebeague Island, and the big surprise was delivered. Upon completion of the initial charging, we jumped on these bad boys and put them to the test. Did I mention I’d forgotten to pack helmets? No matter. There were few cars, and we’re appropriately cautious.
We had a fabulous week traversing the island on scooters. On the last day we were out cruising when a dog ran across a yard and toward us. I turned my scooter abruptly. I hadn’t anticipated stopping short, and I was sent flying. I came down hard, meeting pavement with both face and body.
Primarily concerned with my husband panicking over what he’d witnessed, I jumped to my feet. The horrified look on his face when I turned around told me things might not be OK. (As an ex-firefighter, he should know that head wounds bleed profusely.)
People came running out of houses and to the rescue. One happened to be a nurse. She did a cognitive assessment — although truly, can any woman who qualifies to receive AARP magazine wearing no helmet and doing 27 mph on a scooter pass a cognitive assessment?
Scott wanted to take me for medical treatment on the mainland, but we’d never have caught the evening’s last ferry back to the island, and we had Daisy the coonhound with us, so I declined. It’s all about the dogs. Cognition be damned. I have priorities.
