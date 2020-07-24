It was Saturday morning and my plans for the day fizzled. I was so looking forward to heading to Portsmouth as New Hampshire was to be graced by the nation’s leader, but alas, he canceled due to Tropical Storm Fay — no matter that the National Weather Service issued a pretty run-of-the-mill forecast for the area. “Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 15 mph.”
They’re obviously going to need to retract that forecast. (Donnie, show us your weather map. Can’t wait to see the Sharpie storm! After all, you know far more than the meteorologists. Heck, you know more than the epidemiologists! In comparison meteorology is a cake walk.)
Oh, wait. The president wasn’t scheduled to hold his rally until the evening. Well that’s a different story. “Tonight: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a low around 68. South wind around 10 mph.” (NOAA, you’ve got some tidying up to do!)
Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh issued a statement about the cancellation. “The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay.”
We all know the president wouldn’t want to do anything unsafe — anything that might jeopardize his constituents. That reminds me, when I ordered my tickets to the event, did I remember to sign the coronavirus liability waiver? That also reminds me, when I ordered my tickets to the event there were still plenty available. Hmmm ...
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany assures us that the president’s visit to Portsmouth will be rescheduled. (Is it just me, or is she looking a little less perky of late? Even beleaguered. No doubt the effects of selling one’s soul.) I’ll be eagerly awaiting news of the new date.
While the cancellation was personally disappointing, it at least allows Gov. Chris Sununu to free up his calendar for the rescheduled rally. Earlier in the week, he said he would be unable to attend the event because of a conflict. He didn’t specify what that conflict was, but I’m guessing it was a marital one. He did ultimately concede, “I’m not going to put myself in the middle of a crowd of thousands of people.” Isn’t that brilliant? Obviously, MIT served him well.
For Granite Staters perhaps not so well-educated, and who have elected Sununu to lead and protect them, it might be nice — and responsible — if the governor applied that same rationale to mandates pertaining to the wearing of masks (which he himself does) and prohibiting large gatherings.
Fear not, New Hampshire! There are plenty of virtual events to sign up for. While none of these options is nearly as exciting as huddling with the maskless masses, it’s what we have for now. I myself am considering looking into virtual events being organized by Women for Trump or the two guys in Black Voices for Trump.
In the meantime, the president’s day was freed up, but we can be assured that he spends every moment of his free time resourcefully.
He spent his free time issuing a pardon to his buddy and fellow con man Roger Stone. (Memo to Emmet Sullivan: You might want to stop wasting all that time and energy on Michael Flynn. Just sayin’!)
Mark Meadows, today why don’t you sit Donnie at his big boy desk, give him a Sharpie and a map, and see how creative he can be.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
