A few years ago, we experienced a changing of the seasons like never before, and as the cool weather arrived so did the mice — in abundance.
I have no aversion to mice unless they come into my home uninvited. That's simply a breach of etiquette I cannot abide. We had two elderly house cats, and neither was able to function with the expediency the matter required. Their presence, however, was for the most part enough to divert the rodent surplus to our barn filled to the brim with furnishings, linens, and other such enticements.
I'd long been intrigued by the idea of barn cats, and believed this to be the ideal solution to the immediate problem. In my desperation I located two feral kittens — sisters — at a shelter in Kennebunk, Maine. Spayed and vaccinated, they were ready for their new home. For the uninitiated (of whom I was one) successful domestication needs to occur prior to the age of eight weeks, and these little gals were beyond. Still, they were tiny and (I believed) helpless.
We received our instructions ahead of time and readied a space on the second floor of the barn. We'd need to keep them contained for two weeks until they learned this was their home where they had shelter and sustenance. My husband built a sizable wooden box, insulated for warmth, with a small opening for the kitties and a hinged lid for our access. The box was outfitted with straw for bedding and a shelf for food and water. And toys, although these were not in the instructions. We set up a litter box in a large dog crate secured to the opening of their box.
I set out for Kennebunk to retrieve the kittens. Upon arrival I was handed the carrier, and the three of us made the journey to their new digs where I released them into the dog crate. All had gone smoothly to this point, but it was mid-December and the temperature was forecast to plummet overnight to unseasonable lows. By evening it had gotten very cold in the barn. I was worried about these babies, and I wanted to relocate them temporarily to our warm basement.
My husband, who will go to any lengths to appease me, especially concerning animals, sealed off the barn stairs so as to prevent escape in case things didn't go as planned. We decided to "shoo" them from the insulated box back into the dog crate for transport. When we lifted the lid to perform this delicate operation, instead of helpless kittens we were met with two flying monkeys straight out of The Wizard of Oz. They sprung from the box and scattered, soaring from shelf to shelf, over and under boxes and stacks of furniture with two hapless humans in pursuit as we tried to "herd" them back to the box.
Our stunning lack of success resulted in their disappearance, until scurrying detected from behind the paneling alerted us they'd found their way into the wall. Scott worked late into the night prying panels off the wall, i.e. decimating our barn so as to rescue the kittens. One at a time they decided it was safer in the box, and each ran back to the dog crate where I nimbly closed the door behind them as they disappeared into the box. So much for helpless babies.
After one week we again sealed off the stairs and opened the door to the dog crate allowing them access to a much larger yet still contained space. The next morning tiny paw prints in the snow around the barn, alerted us that our barn was not as secure as we'd believed it to be.
I worried about them non-stop that first winter, but Thelma and Louise survived, growing up and ridding our barn of every conceivable nuisance. I've never stopped worrying as these mountains are as brutal and unforgiving as they are beautiful, with peril around every turn. But feral cats, I've learned, are far more capable than their domestic brethren and seem to understand well their environs.
The adventures don't end here. Four years later we moved to Brownfield — but moving our feral family with us posed a dilemma unlike any we'd known. Thelma and Louise have been, umm, disinclined to relocate. Next week if you need a break from the midterm maelstrom, you can find it right here as "Part II" unfolds.
