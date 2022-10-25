A few years ago, we experienced a changing of the seasons like never before, and as the cool weather arrived so did the mice — in abundance.

I have no aversion to mice unless they come into my home uninvited. That's simply a breach of etiquette I cannot abide. We had two elderly house cats, and neither was able to function with the expediency the matter required. Their presence, however, was for the most part enough to divert the rodent surplus to our barn filled to the brim with furnishings, linens, and other such enticements.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.