Well, folks, Larry, Moe and Curly have struck again. The usual suspects on New Hampshire’s Executive Council have been up to their shenanigans infusing “mis”representation of their constituents with mind-boggling ignorance. They are the gift that just keeps taking away, and this past week they’ve doubled down on their obtuseness.
Pride of the North Country, Executive Councilor Joe Kenney of Wakefield, along with Executive Councilors Ted Gatsas and David Wheeler, have put the kibosh on giving a leg up to New Hampshire’s at-risk teens, preferring instead to allow them to flail in the wind.
These three stooges have long been a thorn in my side, and last month I expounded upon their astonishing lack of comprehension and compassion as they tabled a vote to accept federal funding — free money — to pay for “Get Real,” an extra-curricular program with a proven success rate that teaches sex education by emphasizing among other things “social and emotional skills as a key component of healthy relationships and responsible decision making.” For 10 years Get Real has been employed by Manchester and Sullivan County having been granted funding by these same councilors.
The matter was tabled four times because these councilors had questions — not good ones, mind you. Literature and opportunities to educate themselves were provided, but availing themselves of these resources might have imperiled their underlying extreme political agenda. By now they’ve had time to learn all they cared to learn (that is to say nothing) about the program and its effects on vulnerable youth, and they’ve driven the final nail into the coffin. I don’t know if the stooges are merely misogynists or if they’re trying to deny a voice to the underprivileged and sweep them under the rug. I’m guessing both.
Unfortunately, the comeuppance these three deserved did not come to fruition in the midterm election, and they’ve been handed another two years to chip away at freedoms for the state’s most defenseless citizens. Kudos to Mount Washington Valley voters, though. The local midterm response saw Dana Hilliard trounce Kenney in all but three towns.
Fortunately for New Hampshire, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is paying attention. In early 2022, New Hampshire’s federal delegation was successful in securing $1.42 million for essential low-cost women’s health care after the same Axis of Ignorance voted to cut that funding. Idiocy and conspiratorial paranoia abound in the Executive Council, and it seems Kenney, Gatsas and Wheeler couldn’t wrap their heads around the fact that the clinics in question were prohibited from using federal funding for abortion services. (However does the Executive Council’s voice of reason, Cinde Warmington, deal with these guys on a regular basis?)
Shaheen has again donned her red cape and swooped in to try to salvage this opportunity that has the potential to alter the futures of the state’s most vulnerable teens. Shaheen’s spokesperson Sam Paisley said, “It’s outrageous these programs are on the brink of shuttering because of the Republican-controlled Executive Council’s extreme ideology and poor understanding of reproductive health.”
Poor understanding of reproductive health? Ya think? Kenney said, “We all took sex education through biology class. The girls and boys were in separate spaces and the teacher explained to them about the birds and the bees and whatnot.” Joe, considering the targeted areas are those with the highest teen pregnancy rates in the state, I’d say these kids are already pretty familiar with birds, bees and “whatnot.”
At a meeting earlier this month, Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette told the councilors, “We’re talking about kids in foster care, kids that have been trafficked. Kids that have already had a baby trying to prevent a second pregnancy.”
Still, Kenney persisted. “Kids are growing up too fast and being exposed to too much during those formative years when they should be focusing on their school, friends, their community, athletics, and their social interactions.” These kids are not living in a “Father Knows Best” world. Far from it. Please propel yourself out of the 1950s and confront real present-day crises you’re in the position to help mitigate.
Kenney is not opposed to some form of sex education as long as it’s age-appropriate, and he wants extremist Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, considered by many an enemy of public health, to weigh in. Hmmm ... what exactly is age-appropriate about teenagers having babies?
What this latest vote highlights is that teenagers gaining the maturity to make responsible choices and learning to put actions with consequences will be light years beyond these representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.