I just watched the evening news. I can’t imagine I’m alone in asking that televised news programs PLEASE stop showing vaccine injections. Enough already! I’m thrilled to know vaccinations are happening. I just don’t need to be pummeled relentlessly with graphic close-ups of the jabs. One would imagine the newsworthiness of this visual would have dissipated over the weeks.
Tonight’s newscast pushed me to the brink. I sent an imploring email to ABC’s David Muir and I await his thoughtful and personal response. Over the course of the pandemic I’ve also sent several emails to Gov. Chris Sununu regarding various health and regulatory concerns. He must be putting a great deal of thought into his responses as I’ve been waiting months for my first. I know it will be good, though, as he’s put so much time into crafting it!
Back to the topic at hand — shots. I’m not squeamish and have no problem being on the receiving end of a needle. As my orthopedist could corroborate, I chattered through a cortisone shot directly into the shoulder without so much as a flinch. (He, however, was shaking!)
I’ve given birth, and if that doesn’t put pain in perspective, consider that I am not large. I’ve been called “tiny.” Though I have a small frame, “tiny” is an adjective I’ve no business using at present. (My pandemic padding was documented in a prior column.) Anyway, I pushed a nine-pounder through narrow hips with no anesthesia. Not purposely, mind you. I’m no masochist and I’d had every intention of availing myself of an epidural. One’s concept of pain is radically altered after such an experience. I’m not the litigious sort, but suffice it to say the hospital wasn’t taking any chances. Immediately postpartum I was moved to a private suite and treated with kid gloves.
On Friday, my mother got her much anticipated COVID-19 vaccination in New York. Here in New Hampshire, though, it seems sleeves rolled up and no shot forthcoming is more the story. I’d heard the many accounts of difficulty and frustration with a system that had much to be worked out. Perhaps many in state government were so busy protesting COVID emergency mandates and harassing the governor they missed the news bulletin that two vaccines were being rolled out. I daresay a far more efficient plan for administering them needed to be implemented.
My in-laws were unable to secure an appointment either nearby or in the near future. Both 88-year-olds with significant health issues, they ought to have been identified and prioritized. Advocates and primary care providers trained to assist with the process would be invaluable. In the absence of such support I decided to stick my big nose in the mess. (My nose, unlike my frame, is not tiny.) I was up for the challenge, and I attempted to navigate the chaos. It was indeed chaotic.
Phase 1B (for ages 65 plus) registration is predominantly online. Whose brilliant idea was this? Is there someone in state government who believes seniors to be a technologically savvy crowd? Guess again. My in-laws are fortunate to have middle-aged “kids” to help them, but certainly not every senior can rely on family or friends to negotiate the ludicrous process.
I decided the best avenue for presenting my case was a phone call and talking to a real person. After waiting on hold for an hour and 36 minutes, I was connected to a warm body. Our relationship that initially held such promise was short-lived. Memorial Hospital was not on his list of vaccination sites, and he told me the Tamworth site had been closed and patients rerouted to Plymouth. I could see this was going nowhere.
I moved on to the convoluted online registration, and in the process my Caucasian mother-in-law became an American Indian/Alaskan Native. Oops!
I then consulted a state representative who advised me to call Memorial, who in turn told me to call the state. Yes, Joni Mitchell, we go round and round and round in the circle game.
Meanwhile, getting the vaccine into people’s arms seems not to be the only dilemma we’re facing in the valley. It so happens I’m having to wait two months to get my dog his rabies vaccination. I’m only thankful I didn’t have to traverse a state website to book that appointment.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.