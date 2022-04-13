The juxtaposition of my column about the convoluted process of compromise on HB 1609, the abortion restriction bill, and the letter about lobbyists from Steven Connolly on the same day was striking. Connolly painted lobbyists in broad strokes, implying that compromise and lobbying are mutually exclusive.
Compromise is the art of working together with people with whom you disagree to define common ground and develop language which meets the needs of both sides. It often requires each side to give up some things to develop the best solution. Compromise ensures that the concerns of each side are considered. Compromise is very difficult to achieve, if not impossible, on hot-button issues such as abortion, LGBTQ rights, and recently, on COVID policy.
Lobbying is the attempt to influence policies and decisions in the government. The type of lobbyist that Connolly was referring to are corporate lobbyists who lobby for a favorable financial outcome or economic gain for themselves or their client. An example of lobbying for economic gain is the extensive lobbying in favor of SB 249, the bill to block towns from prohibiting STRs.
The negative connotation of lobbying is driven by the appearance that those with money have access and power to bend laws and regulations to favor their economic interests. This is closely tied to the pervasive influence of money in politics, especially at the national level. N.H. state representatives represent a small number of people. Our election campaigns are low budget operations and donations are limited. Corporate lobbyists do not tend to donate at our level. Lobbyists at our level primarily provide information.
When I first arrived in Concord I was troubled by all of the orange name tags, indicating a person is a lobbyist. I quickly learned that many of these lobbyists are not corporate lobbyists, but instead are lobbying as advocates for causes. New Futures advocates to improve the health and wellness of all citizens of New Hampshire. The NH Food Bank lobbies for those with food insecurity. NAMI-NH advocates for people affected by mental illness. These are not organizations which represent commercial interests. Their lobbying is on behalf of individuals who need help.
Another form of lobbying is behind the scene lobbying done by legislators of one another. Legislators may lobby on behalf of their own bill or for or against a bill about which they or their constituents have significant concerns. With SB 249, I reached out to the Municipal and County Affairs Committee members, both by email and phone, advocating on behalf of my constituents, urging the committee to either defeat the bill or significantly amend it to protect the rights of towns to set their own policies.
I suggested changes, such as grandfathering regulations already passed by towns. I specifically advocated for the excellent compromise reached by Freedom (approved at town meeting) limiting the number of days per year which an STR can be rented to 90 days to allow homeowners the opportunity to defray their mortgage and taxes while precluding people or corporations from buying up properties to run STRs full-time as businesses.
We cannot forget the most important lobbying group of all — the citizens. In New Hampshire, every bill has an open hearing at which any member of the public can testify. A hearing on a contentious bill can involve scores of people and may take several hours.
On SB 249, I spent hours coaching residents of Madison who planned to testify in opposition to the bill and with one of our elected Freedom town officials who testified on behalf of the town against the bill. I coached them through the process of developing their testimony, the logistics of testifying, and tips on how to make their presentation most effective. I did not testify against the bill as I knew it was going to be a very long hearing. I can make my views known directly to the committee members rather than adding to the burden of the hearing. I felt that I could help better by refining the message of my constituents.
Even a bill which is extensively lobbied can be improved with compromise but I would agree with Mr. Connolly that the undue influence of corporate lobbying tilts the playing field. This makes it all the more important for you the citizen, either directly or indirectly through advocacy groups, to make your views known.
Citizen lobbyists are important. We do listen to them. As I discussed in my column on HB 1609, the testimony of a woman who was experiencing the problem of a late-term diagnoses of fatal fetal anomaly seems to have been able to finally reach those whom I could not convince with my efforts advocating for the bill. She made a difference. So can you.
Jerry Knirk is a state representative from Freedom
