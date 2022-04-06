I agree with Rep. Karen Umberger that compromise is what makes good legislation. Getting there can be very convoluted as exemplified by the most controversial bill in the House this year: HB 1609.
The Fetal Life Protection Act, passed last year, prohibited any abortions past 24 weeks except those done to preserve the life of the mother and added an ultrasound requirement at all stages of pregnancy prior to abortion. Last year, I wrote in the Sun how this law is a barrier to providing appropriate medical care in the rare situation when a late-term fatal fetal anomaly is discovered. This year, a group of moderate Republicans introduced HB 1609 to add exceptions for fatal fetal anomaly, rape or incest, and to restrict the ultrasound mandate only to pregnancies getting close to 24 weeks.
HB 1609 was initially heard in the policy committee: Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs, on which I serve. The moderate compromise proposal of HB 1609 was opposed by Republican leadership. In spite of the governor having sent a letter to the committee urging support of the bill as written, the bill was amended immediately in committee, removing the exceptions, on a party line vote.
I “adopted” HB 1609 to manage it and lead the fight to reinstate the exceptions in the bill. I adopt many bills in our committee and don’t shy away from controversial issues.
In February, it came to the House floor for a vote. I worked behind the scenes with moderate Republicans to ensure that, on the House floor, we would have enough votes to defeat the amendment which removed the exceptions from the bill. I lead the floor debate, speaking against the amendment which was successfully defeated, taking us back to the original bill which added the exceptions.
Republicans then moved to table the bill. The vote on the tabling motion was tied and the Speaker cast the tie-breaking vote to table the bill, potentially blocking us from moving forward. Twenty minutes later, Democratic leadership moved to remove the bill from the table. It was successfully removed from the table and the original version of the bill, adding the exceptions, passed by just five votes.
Because of financial implications, the bill then went to the Finance Committee for evaluation. Since one Democratic member was going to be absent, the Democrats needed a substitute on the Finance subcommittee meeting when HB 1609 was going to be considered. I volunteered to substitute to be present for the work on HB 1609 (and other bills which I had adopted in our committee). It became clear that the chair of the subcommittee wanted to kill the bill or at least remove the exceptions. The custom is that the policy issues are discussed in the policy committee and the finance committee only addresses the financial implications. The subcommittee chair started picking through all of the details of the policy, including trying to place into statute when a fetal anomaly was “fatal enough” to be included. I was frustrated because medicine at this level is complicated and can not be legislated with lists.
The last straw was when he made a comment that he doesn’t trust providers who make a living doing abortions. I vehemently protested that assertion. Women in the very difficult position of a fatal fetal anomaly are referred to specialized high-risk obstetricians whose goal is not to do an abortion, but instead is to save both the mother and the fetus. However, that is not always possible.
In spite of my best efforts, I was not able to get the Republicans on that subcommittee to understand the medical issues. They finally saw the light when a brave New Hampshire woman, who was facing precisely this situation, wrote a letter to the Finance committee. At that point she was at 23 weeks gestation with twins, one of whom has a fatal fetal anomaly and is endangering the survival of the remaining normal twin. She was wrestling with the decision as to whether to terminate the pregnancy of the twin with the fatal fetal anomaly to improve her chances of carrying the normal twin to term. Under the current law, such an action would be illegal. The subcommittee chair finally understood that this is a real medical problem, affecting real people, and submitted an amendment which added the exception for fatal fetal anomaly and revised the ultrasound requirement to only be mandated if the gestational age was getting close to 24 weeks.
I again worked behind the scenes with my moderate Republican colleagues and the House passed the bill 240-101. Although the more controversial exception for rape or incest was removed, the compromise bill represents a vast improvement over the current law. It still needs to go to the Senate. Once it (hopefully) passes there, I expect that the governor will sign it, given his letter to the committee. Compromise takes commitment and hard work in committee, on the floor, and behind the scenes.
State Rep. Jerry Knirk is a Democrat who lives in Freedom.
