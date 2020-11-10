The election is over; the voters have spoken. Now it is time for us to lay aside our differences and get to work. Campaigns are necessary but are distractions from working together.
I had started this column, including choosing the title from Ecclesiastes, before Biden chose to use the phrase in his call for unity in America. I decided to still write the column focusing on what we need to do at the local and state level. Just as the nation needs to heal, we need to heal and work together at the county and state level.
After reading the ads and candidate statements and letters in the Sun, you may think that working together is hopeless, but it is not. At the local and state level we are not as dysfunctional as at the national level. We will continue to work together.
It is always important to remember that though we may have different approaches to governance, we have more in common than the differences which separate us.
On Nov. 3, I enjoyed chatting with Republican state House candidate Mark McConkey’s family members at the Freedom and Madison polls while we were holding signs. In Freedom, I complimented his son Jacob on Mark’s well-done advertising and sign designs and learned that Jacob designed them. I joked with him that perhaps I will hire him if I run again. In Madison, Mark’s wife and I spoke about kids and grandkids.
Later in the day, Mark and I were both holding signs at the Tamworth polls, and I walked over to him to congratulate him on his strong campaign and told him about my interchange with Jacob.
A friend expressed surprise I would feel comfortable speaking with Mark after the interchange of letters we had in the Sun just before the election. I responded that we have to put those things behind us and work together. Now that we have both been elected, it is vital that we approach problems and work together to find solutions.
After the election, I sent a congratulatory email to Mark, and he responded back. In our emails we agreed to work together. In my email to him, I commented that “it is going to be a tough year with budgets and demands. Let’s do the best we can,” and he responded “You and I will put the election behind us now and will continue to work well together once again.” Now it is up to the voters to hold us to that.
There will be plenty of problems for us to face. On the county level, we will need to wrestle with potential revenue issues while facing increased expenses due to COVID-19. Our job should be easier now that the county has Fergus Cullen as the new chief financial officer for the county. He is already taking an active role in getting information to us.
The commissioners will be starting their difficult task of developing a budget which will then go to the delegation for further deliberation. I look forward to getting to know our new county commissioners, Kim Tessari and Matt Plache and working with them.
On the state level, we also will likely experience a decrease in revenue while facing economic difficulties exacerbated by COVID-19. The budgetary process will be long and difficult. Many plans for the future will need to be delayed while we address pressing needs.
Democrats and Republicans will need to work together and compromise to find solutions while maintaining fiscal integrity. Neither side has all the answers and the creative tension of differing points of view needs to be harnessed to develop workable solutions.
In spite of the divisiveness of the campaign, your legislators have continued to work together. During the campaign I continued to work on filing bills with bipartisan sponsors and have signed on to co-sponsor bills sponsored by both Republicans and Democrats.
Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) and I worked together on language needed to expand broadband access last year with that language incorporated into HB 1111, passed and signed this year. These changes assist the bonding process for broadband projects and allow the formation of communication districts to address broadband expansion. Jeb and I are already working together on sponsoring bills to continue the process of expanding broadband in 2021.
Now that this contentious election is finished, regardless of your personal political leanings, please work with us and support us in working together.
Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) was recently re-elected to the state House of Representatives.
