As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with no immediate end in sight, the blanket media coverage of the conflict goes unabated as well, replete with the disparagement of not only Russian leaders but Russian artists.
But what is so often lost in the wholesale thrashing of everything Russian, including vodka brands, is thoughtful analysis as to what will lead to the end of this tragedy.
In fact, any commentator who sees the Ukrainians as also having had a role in precipitating this conflict by seeking to join the NATO military alliance risks vilification.
This is the case even though some of the finest political and strategic minds in our country, such as John Mearsheimer of the University of Chicago and George Kennan, the brilliant architect of the containment Cold War strategy, not to mention Henry Kissinger, warned of this war if Ukraine, situated on Russia’s doorstep, would seek military alignment with NATO.
Now they have been joined by none other than South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who stated that “the war could have been avoided if NATO had heeded the warnings from amongst its own leaders and officials over the years that its eastward expansion would lead to greater, not less, instability in their region.”
But given the brutality of the invasion and the rising human cost, taking into consideration Russia’s perceptions about the hazards to its security posed by an expansionist NATO has its own risks as the demonization of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been complete.
Acknowledging his red lines and the concessions they require suggests appeasement even if it means pointing out the bilateral issues that played a role in this invasion.
Few, for example, are willing to acknowledge the role that the razing of the Russian-speaking Donbass region by Ukrainian regular and irregular forces played in driving Russia to this point. The violence had resulted in over 10,000 documented deaths in the region, credibly reported, with no end in sight to the killing.
How things change. When the breakaway province of Kosovo sought its independence from Serbia, NATO bombed Serbian targets for 78 straight days in 1999. But little understanding is now shown for the independence aspirations of the Donbass.
We should also be honest about where the Western strategy of providing billions of dollars' worth of lethal weaponry to Ukraine will lead. Whatever weapons it receives, as a country of 43 million bordering Russia with its population of 145 million, it has no chance of defeating the invading Russian forces over the long term, given their training is galvanized by the remembrance of the 14 million military and civilian deaths their country suffered while defeating Nazi Germany in World War II.
They are not likely to give up the military course they have set out for themselves because of sanctions or condemnation in newspapers and on television channels. The only result we can expect is for more deaths and more maiming of young Ukrainian soldiers, civilians and Russian combatants. A tragic outcome for all concerned.
A much better outcome would be for negotiations to arrive at some kind of peaceful solution. While that will mean making unwelcome concessions on the Ukrainian side as well as softened Russian demands, it will save the country from further destruction and save untold lives by stopping the killing.
When I was a student at the University of California at Berkeley during the Vietnam War, the rallying cries to stop the killing were proudly shouted for all to hear by students from every walk of life. If the current political climate does no longer allow for such shouts, there is no reason why we cannot at least whisper them.
Ildiko S. Oyler, Ed.D. lives in Intervale. Her father was in the Hungarian army in World War II and was wounded twice fighting the Russians. She was born in a displaced persons camp in Landshut, Germany, in 1946. She and her family came to the U.S. in 1951 after waiting for five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.