With the midterm elections just two months away, there’s a lot going on in election races, both in New Hampshire and nationwide that are of more than ordinary interest. There are some interesting dynamics happening that hint, albeit ever so slightly, that disastrous results for Democrats may be avoided.
To be clear, the Democrats are still on a back-foot setting. While gas prices have gone down and un-employment levels are low, prices remain high and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings remain underwater. And yet, the Democrats now have a realistic shot at seeing reduced losses in House races, and may keep a slim Senate majority. Just what is driving these hopes?
First and foremost, the issue of abortion and a woman’s right to choose is on the ballot more than anyone might have thought possible. In short, women nationwide are mad at the fact that autonomy over their own bodies and their reproductive rights are being taken from them at an alarming rate. This is all due to the Supreme Court ruling in the Dobbs decision and the end of the Roe v. Wade precedent.
With the overturning of Roe, such rights have been under assault all across the country, with many states outright banning abortions. This despite the fact that an overwhelming majority of Americans support abortion rights.
Well, since when do Republicans, with their newly formed conservative Supreme Court whose justices were appointed specifically for this issue, care about reproductive rights issues? It turns out that many in their own party actually don’t agree with their extreme views, and they’ve made themselves heard. Michigan Republicans refused to allow the issue to appear in referendum form on the ballot, knowing they would lose.
They tried to sneak the issue past voters in ultra-conservative Kansas, attempting to take such protections out of the state’s Constitution in a special election. Kansas voters, particularly women, mobilized and soundly defeated the measure. Now, Republicans are scared for their electoral life. So, what are they doing? Standing up for their long-held principles? Hell no! Now they are back-pedaling faster than you can say “Bans off! Our Bodies.” Disingenuous Republicans all across the country are now “moderating” their stands on the issue, or hiding their views by scrubbing their websites and campaign literature of any mention of the subject.
Some of the most ridiculous comments I’ve ever heard on the subject are now being uttered by Republican candidates this election cycle, who claim that, of course, they’ll protect women and their rights. Here’s the thing … if you care about this issue, if you care about women’s rights, even if you’re a Republican with a heart (what most party officials would call RINOs), or an independent, don’t you believe them. Not for a second. They are lying, for all they are is regretful wolves in sheep’s clothing, and they do not deserve your vote.
One of the Republican Party’s platform planks for years has been to overturn Roe v. Wade, and even deceitful and lying Donald Trump was at least, in this case, honest in his efforts to do away with abortion rights.
Not one of the Republican candidates in this election cycle, many of whom have paid unabashed homage to Trump, will, when a future vote comes up in any form, support rolling back abortion restrictions. Their party will forbid it. To suggest otherwise is a lie, and if you fall for it, well, I have some swampland in Florida, or New Jersey, to sell you.
Finally, the other issue on the ballot this year is the overall state of our democracy and where we stand as a country. The polls make clear that this issue is tops on every voter’s mind, but they do not define what these fears encompass. In many ways, this election may determine the direction of our country for the next decade, and it is perhaps the most important issue of the day.
When nearly a third of the country has continued to support a former president who tried to destroy our long-held tradition of a peaceful transition of power, our country should be worried. The only commonsense litmus test on this issue is a simple one — can the candidate you support state, without equivocation, that the events of Jan. 6 were unlawful and unconstitutional, and that Joseph Biden is the legitimate leader of our country? If any candidate this fall cannot support these simple truths, they are dangerous — wolves in sheep’s clothing — and do not deserve your vote.
Glenn Knoblock is a historian and author who is also a longtime lecturer with the New Hampshire Humanities. He lives in Wolfeboro.
