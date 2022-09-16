With the midterm elections just two months away, there’s a lot going on in election races, both in New Hampshire and nationwide that are of more than ordinary interest. There are some interesting dynamics happening that hint, albeit ever so slightly, that disastrous results for Democrats may be avoided.

To be clear, the Democrats are still on a back-foot setting. While gas prices have gone down and un-employment levels are low, prices remain high and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings remain underwater. And yet, the Democrats now have a realistic shot at seeing reduced losses in House races, and may keep a slim Senate majority. Just what is driving these hopes?

