The back and forth about racism in America, as illustrated through the columns of Tom McLaughlin, Alec Kerr and Maynard Thompson, are illustrative of the impact on the debate about race in our society at large. Imagine that ... in one of the least diverse counties in one of the least diverse states in America, a discussion of race is being led by a bunch of mostly old white guys (I’m not including Mr. Kerr in this descriptor because I have no idea of his age).
Unfortunately, many of the voices in this debate, mostly those on the conservative spectrum, are blinded by the obvious, responding to reason-based arguments like Mr. Kerr’s with false outrage based on what I can only guess are primarily hurt feelings, but also a type of pathology that implies that the blame for incidents of racism and bias rests not on the individual perpetrators and/or systems in place which allow it to happen, but rather on those who have been at the receiving end, oft-times with fatal consequences (think George Floyd), of these injustices.
Nowhere in his column did Kerr call anyone or everyone racist; all he had the gall to do was to support a program that asked educators to explore their possible biases. These virulent responses to issues of race by conservative columnists are most likely rooted in response to Critical Race Theory, a controversial and uncomfortable theory that, according to Dr. Evelyn Young, places all who are white into one of four different classes of racist perpetrators — the conscious perpetrator (think KKK member); the unconscious perpetrator (one who makes unintentionally racist comments but has no malice); the deceived perpetrator, an activist against racism who is subconsciously blinded by false ideals; and the enlightened perpetrator, who is also a high-minded activist against racism but is “inevitably tied” by virtue of his/her race, to a system of white dominance.
Needless to say, CRT is not accepted by many, whether in full or in part (myself included), forcing those who read of its principles to do some uncomfortable soul-searching and to face uncomfortable truths, perhaps, about the racial biases they hold. Whether or not one has a problem with CRT, however, one cannot be blinded to the fact that there is systematic racism in America, in New Hampshire, in Carroll County … everywhere … and to deny this not only shows a blatant disregard of the facts but also a deep lack of empathy for those affected, something this country, as Kerr alludes to in the conclusion of his article, needs much more of if we are ever going to solve the race issue.
How about, instead of responding with fake outrage, conservatives acknowledge the pain being inflicted on Black and brown citizens, and work, even within their own conservative framework, to help provide solutions on a bipartisan basis? That is not what is happening in our country right now. Instead, columnists and politicians throw the blame back on victimized groups — if even Jesse Jackson said something disparaging back in the 1980s about Black crime, then whites are justified in feeling the same way today, right? That’s just plain BS.
And then there is my favorite ploy among conservatives, bringing up some combination of the problems in Chicago of Black on Black crime in general, as if Blacks killing each other in the Windy City makes it OK to somehow absolve police officers who use unreasonable force to kill Black citizens (who are presumed innocent).
The fact is there is a whole range of issues with crime, policing and public policy in Black communities that requires involvement and change from everyone.
However, an inability to confront even a part of the problem is how conservatives help to perpetuate a broken system. Black women are twice as likely as white women to be imprisoned … Blacks are six times more likely to be stopped without just cause than whites … Blacks account for 22 percent of all fatal police shootings even though they constitute just 13.5 percent of the population. These are nationwide statistics that point out systematic racism, not just random cases of “bad apple” perpetrators.
How about we learn from the ghosts of 12-year old Tamir Rice, killed within a second of his encounter with Cleveland police; Sandra Bland, stopped for a minor vehicle infraction; or Brionna Taylor, shot down by police serving a questionable and mistaken search warrant?
Until we accept that things like this don’t happen to our white citizens, and that it shouldn’t for anyone, nothing will ever change.
Glenn Knoblock is a historian and author who is also a longtime lecturer with the New Hampshire Humanities. He lives in Wolfeboro.
