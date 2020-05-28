CONCORD — The state is taking steps to reopen, but a return to normalcy is a pipe dream likely to last years, not months. There are industries that will be forever changed by the pandemic.
Perhaps the retail, service and hospitality industries are experiencing the greatest disruption. Hospitals experienced financial losses and furloughed thousands of workers as they ended lucrative elective procedures to prepare for an onslaught of infected patients. The non-profit sector has felt the staggering impact of the pandemic. Service and social agencies struggled to maintain staff. Concert halls and museums have been closed since the middle of March.
In the early days of the pandemic, Washington focused first on providing money for agencies needed to fight and contain the virus, then on helping the people in financial peril from job losses, small businesses closures or who were infected by the disease. Unemployment benefits and eligibility were expanded, moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures implemented.
Then came the CARES Act, spending more than $2.6 trillion in relief and stimulus. First drafted by U.S. Senate Republicans, it was later modified to garner enough Democratic votes to pass.
CARES was heavy on help for businesses. Individual cash payments of $1,200 to taxpayers cost $300 billion, but large businesses received $500 billion, small businesses $380 billion, and business tax breaks total $280 billion.
The CARES Act gives states flexibility in spending the money with a few exceptions, one of which is government cannot use the money to backfill weak revenue streams, another casualty of the virus.
Gov. Chris Sununu unveiled his plan May 15 allocating $595 million of the $1.25 billion federal CARES Act money for the state on top of the $250 million he had previously spent, leaving about $450 million for future use.
The largest segment of the money is $400 million for the Main Street Relief Fund for businesses with revenues below $20 million annually, run through the Department of Revenue Administration and the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery. He included another $30 million for businesses through the Business Finance Authority.
Of the money the governor has allocated, businesses would receive more than half, but that is not the whole picture. The CARES Act’s Payroll Protection Program has provided $2.6 billion to New Hampshire businesses in forgivable loans if they maintain payrolls for a certain period of time.
Together with the $400 million in Main Street aid, that is $3 billion in relief for state businesses hit by the economic shutdown. Will that cover all the losses? Probably not, but that is still a lot of money injected into the economy.
With about one-fifth of the state’s workforce receiving unemployment benefits and businesses suffering, there will be a lot of delinquent property tax payments July 1.
You have to wonder how many of the small businesses will survive through the end of the year.
If you are unemployed, there is nothing to date for you in what has been distributed from the CARES Act.
Renters will need aid once the eviction moratorium ends, and financially struggling homeowners will need help. Many low-income earners and those on unemployment will have no place to live in the tight rental market.
There are other areas that need attention as well.
New Hampshire hospitals received over $300 million, but head of the New Hampshire Hospital Association Steve Ahnen said that covers about one-third of their losses.
Hospitals are returning to performing time-sensitive procedures, but Ahnen was concerned about cash flow problems in the next month or two.
The legislative committee recommended the state use $100 million to help the hospitals. Sununu established the $50 million Health System Emergency Relief Fund as loans to hospitals and other health-care providers early in the state’s response and added another $50 million last week.
The Community Development Finance Authority, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and Center for Nonprofits presented a $125 million proposal to help organizations under the non-profit umbrella.
The legislative committee proposed $30 million with the expectation of revisiting the sector in a month or two, while Sununu’s proposal allocates $60 million
The governor and the legislative committee agreed on spending $25 million for critical child-care services but allocated the money differently.
Lawmakers suggested the fund be available to facilities to use as they reopen to provide child care for workers going back to work, while Sununu allocated it through a joint program between the departments of Health and Human Services and Education.
The unmet needs today are much greater than the $400 million left in the state’s CARES Act fund.
Without additional federal aid, many people and businesses will find a very rough path “to the other side” of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Garry Rayno writes for InDepthNH.org. He may be reached at garry.rayno@yahoo.com.
