Like Bob Dylan’s never-ending tour back before the pandemic, Gov. Chris Sununu has embarked on his own never-ending tour of national TV studios as well as the usual must-attend stops for presidential wannabes.
Friday he was a featured speaker, along with other potential GOP presidential candidates, at the National Rifle Association’s national convention days after two mass shootings in Tennessee and Kentucky killed 10 people.
Excerpts from the governor’s speech showed him boasting about his veto of the red flag law passed by New Hampshire lawmakers several years ago when Democrats controlled the Legislature, and signing “constitutional carry” or no need for a permit to carry a loaded, concealed weapon.
And then he touted the law passed during the last session that forbids state law enforcement from enforcing any federal executive mandate concerning firearms restrictions.
“We quickly passed a law in New Hampshire that said, ‘You’re the federal government. We’re the states. We go first. Federal government, shove it,’” Sununu said. “We’re not doing it.”
Shove it, federal government?
What would have happened if the federal government said, “Shove it, New Hampshire” during the early days of the pandemic until now? The state has received tens of billions of dollars in federal money, much spent through the Governor’s Office For Emergency Relief and Recovery.
Sununu got to play Santa Claus with federal money and was not shy about publicizing how it was spent. The huge influx of federal money is the single biggest reason state revenues have been running hundreds of millions of dollars in surplus since the 2020 fiscal year.
The federal money was used for public health, substance abuse, housing, schools, food programs, broadband expansion and for new mental health facilities. It will be used to offset business, and interest and dividends tax cuts, for a legislative parking garage and a number of things that you might say are marginal, given the intended use.
In Friday’s upcoming meeting, GOFERR is proposing using $2.3 million of the federal money on continued funding to the Judicial Branch for revamping how it handles involuntary emergency admission cases with its single statewide health-care docket.
Another item requests $3.6 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to enhance the child-care system, and $500,000 would go to the Division of Historical Resources to purchase a computer system to track historical sites that must be reviewed before work is done.
The state intends to use federal money for a new youth holding facility to replace the Sununu Youth Services Center as well.
Not only has the federal money been a gift to the state in many ways, there is the routine federal money that comes into the state for many departments like Health and Human Services, Education, Safety, Transportation and Environmental Services.
If you look at the end of the 1,000-page plus biennial budget, the sources of funds are listed.
The total appropriations are $15.7 billion over the two years of the biennium in the House passed budget.
Federal funds for fiscal year 2024 which begins July 1 are $2.49 billion, and state general funds are $1.94 billion.
For fiscal year 2025, federal funds are $2.53 billion, and state general funds are $2.02 billion.
Those figures indicate the federal government is sending the state $100 million more money than the state general funds are contributing.
But that doesn’t include the Education Trust Fund, which is estimated to produce $1.14 billion in fiscal 24 and $1.15 billion in fiscal 25, which means the state is contributing more to state government services than the federal government, but federal dollars are just short of one-third of all the money the state spends, or 32 percent.
New Hampshire is about average with federal revenue for its budget, as the national average is 32.6 percent.
The states that use 40 percent or more federal revenues for their budgets are Louisiana, 44.8 percent; Montana, 43.7 percent; Alaska 42.7 percent; Mississippi, 42 percent; West Virginia, 41.2 percent, and Arizona, 40.2 percent, according to a Pew Research Center report.
The report indicates the states least dependent on federal revenue for their budgets are Hawaii, 20.1 percent; North Dakota, 20.5 percent; Virginia, 20.7 percent; Kansas, 21.5 percent, and Utah, 22.4 percent.
In New England, Vermont is just slightly less than New Hampshire, while Maine and Rhode Island use a greater percentage of federal money in their budget. while Massachusetts and Connecticut use lesser percentages of federal money.
But no state uses less than 20 percent of federal revenue to help balance their budget.
So any governor should think twice about telling the federal government to shove it, whether it be over firearms restrictions or money for a new parking garage to make 424 lawmakers a little happier because they don’t have to walk from Storrs Street to the State House in winter weather in the future.
As your mother always told you, it is never good to bite the hand that feeds you. If you keep biting that hand, it just might stop feeding you.
Garry Rayno reports on the State House for InDepthNH.org.
