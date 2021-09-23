I’ve enjoyed reading recent letters in our local paper decrying "woke" and "cancel" culture. For those of you who haven’t heard those phrases, being "woke" started as a slang term to describe being aware of current events as well as the truth about our past. “Cancel" culture is simply the efforts by individuals or organizations who are offended or feel slighted by pop culture, media or political personalities and use market forces to hold them accountable for their actions or comments.
Now right-wing talking heads on cable news and online have taken the term "woke" to use as a not-so subtle dog whistle to gin up anger in their base of supporters in the suburbs and rural areas. They would have you think that anyone who acknowledges the truth about American and Western history is some kind of Marxist, Black Panther Party extremist who will collectivize your farms and use the power of the state to take over private industry, like, say, the liquor industry. That couldn’t be further from the truth.
In fact those who are "woke" simply acknowledge that Europeans have oppressed, enslaved and exterminated hundreds of millions of indigenous people throughout the world since the Age of Exploration. Entire social systems have been built on the backs of these people and the benefits of those systems still go in large part to the descendants of those European oppressors.
Acknowledging that and working to dismantle those systems that benefit some more than others isn’t a radical or dangerous idea, unless you fear that the oppressed will become the oppressors if given the chance. In which case, you’re acknowledging that the oppression is taking place and you are OK with it as long as it benefits you.
You would think that the party of "personal responsibility" would embrace so-called "cancel culture." After all, it's just being held responsible for what you say or do. Just ask the Dixie Chicks. They spoke out against the 2003 invasion of Iraq and the entire country music industry "canceled" them? Remember, the First Amendment only protects speech from government censorship, not repercussions from employers, customers, neighbors, etc.
We’re seeing more and more rank-and-file Republicans, including school board members and state representatives, becoming "woke," at least when it comes to COVID-19 and science in the eyes of the local and state GOP leadership. Now the far right might describe them in that way as a pejorative but many of us would describe them as "slightly woke" as a compliment. Like all of life, it's a spectrum that we are all on.
Don’t let the far right scare and propagandize you into believing that Donald Trump cares about you and will ride to the rescue in some future election. He doesn’t and he won’t. Neither will his supporters. They use phrases like "woke" and "cancel culture" to try and scare you so they can pretend to solve non-existent problems. Don’t let them manipulate you. Don’t let them scare you.
Acknowledging your country's past and wanting a better future is more patriotic than simply ignoring your faults and spouting bumper sticker slogans like "America, Love It or Leave It!" If anything, being "woke" and "progressive" makes you more like the Founding Fathers than simply waving a flag and yelling. They challenged the status quo and demanded a better and more equal future for most Americans. Not all, but acknowledging that is just what some of them did before compromising with conservative Southern states who demanded holding on to one vestige of the old ways, slavery.
Throughout our history, the "woke" have pushed us forward toward becoming a better country for all, while consistently being held back by those too afraid to leave their comfort zone and adapt to a new world. It’s an endless process, and we’ll never be perfect, but without the "woke" who are so often demonized by the modern right, we’re going backward.
