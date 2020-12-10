Universal Basic Income, or UBI, is defined as a governmental program that would deliver periodic payments to citizens with no means-testing or work requirement. It is truly universal.
It most recently came into the public discourse during the Democratic presidential campaign of entrepreneur and philanthropist Andrew Yang.
The idea goes back much further, though.
Since the 1700s, UBI has been thought about, experimented with and developed in various ways to help workers at the lower end of the wage scale.
Thomas Paine, author of "Common Sense" and "The American Crisis," declared his support for an estate tax to fund a precursor to the modern idea of a universal basic income in his pamphlet "Agrarian Justice."
President Richard Nixon and economist Milton Friedman favored a "negative income tax" similar to our current Earned Income Tax Credit.
And since 1976, Alaska has issued every man, woman and child an annual Permanent Fund Dividend, funded by oil revenue.
I have no doubt that conservatives will cry, "That’s communism!"
However, I don’t think anyone would call the state of Alaska a communist state.
In fact, the Communist Party of the United States criticizes UBI policies as simply a handout to big banks and landlords. They would prefer a stronger social safety net and expanded social programs.
The initial fear of many when they think of UBI is that nobody would want to work if they’re getting "free" money every month.
Most policies discussed or experimented with have provided about $1,000 per month. I think everyone knows that $1,000 does not go very far in the modern world. People would still need to work. They would just have a little more freedom in choosing what kind of work to do or where to live.
As we’ve all learned during the pandemic, the government figured out what it takes for the average worker to survive and added it to unemployment benefits when most non-essential businesses were closed.
The figure they came up with was $2,400 per month, $600 per week, $15 per hour.
Now look at the minimum wage or even the average wage in northern New Hampshire. (That’s a whole other column, though.)
Like many, I think, first heard of UBI policies during Yang’s presidential primary campaign in 2019. In fact, he funded an experiment here in New Hampshire by providing a family from Goffstown with $1,000 per month — no questions asked, no strings attached.
The father had recently lost a job, and the new job he found paid significantly less. They had a daughter attending Keene State and were struggling to make ends meet.
After a year of Yang’s "Freedom Dividend," totaling $12,000, they had spent $10,000 on tuition and room and board at Keene State. The father had started going to an improv class that helped his stress levels and mental health issues, and they bought healthier food.
In addition to Yang’s experiment, broader studies and pilot programs have been implemented around the world. Some are ongoing, and some results are still being analyzed.
But the programs that have released results show that most people continue working, have lower stress levels, and greater access to health care and education. Some even start small businesses once they know that their basic needs are met.
With the changes we’re seeing right now in the nature of work due to the coronavirus pandemic and the long-term structural changes coming in work due to automation and artificial intelligence, we are going to see some enormous changes in how people earn income and provide for their basic needs.
UBI isn’t a silver bullet, but as Will Rogers said in reference to President Herbert Hoover’s handling of the Great Depression, “Mr. Hoover didn’t know that money trickled up. Give it to the people at the bottom and the people at the top will have it before night, anyhow. But it will at least have passed through the poor fellow’s hands.”
Erik Corbett lives in Conway with his wife and two cats and a dog.
