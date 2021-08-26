From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank everyone involved in our community’s school system — teachers, administrators, staff, parents, community members and students.
It continues to be a stunning achievement that our schools remained open and teaching children in person during this pandemic. We have talked with friends from different areas of the country, and it is a far different picture in those communities.
Many schools elsewhere were closed for over a year, offering only sporadic, inconsistent and remote learning options. These friends bemoan the fact that teachers, administrators and parents have engaged in mindless fights over differing viewpoints while keeping schools shuttered. They tell us these fights have achieved nothing except damaging their children’s education.
Of course, reasonable people may disagree on the ever-evolving issues generated by this pandemic. However, to our community’s credit, the children’s best interests have remained at the forefront of discussion or debate in the Mount Washington Valley.
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard deserves high praise for leading the school system during these trying times. He has shown a willingness to listen to and communicate with students, parents and community members. He has adapted and developed plans in coordination with our dedicated principals, educational professionals and community members to keep children in school. He has had to deal with a pandemic that was unforeseen when he accepted his position and has undoubtedly worked far more hours than he could have ever imagined.
Teachers and teaching assistants who work directly in the classrooms deserve an A+ for their efforts and achievements. Whether from interacting with teachers, listening to our children enthusiastically talk about their educational experiences or speaking with other parents and children, we have heard nothing but glowing praise for these dedicated professionals. It is amazing that our teachers and teaching assistants have been able to successfully educate children in person given all of the roadblocks the pandemic placed in their way.
Additionally, staff and administrators have continued to successfully provide support to the children. Among other things, they have worked to provide food, computers, janitorial services and other essentials for the student community.
They have continued to engage students in extra-curricular activities. With few exceptions, sports teams, clubs, music bands and the other activities have continued to function and contribute to the schools and the community.
Parents also have been instrumental in the success of our schools. In many cases, parents had to adjust their work schedules to accommodate changes in school schedules.
We parents have, at times and with little notice, had to pick up their children at school because of a member of the class had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Parents have had to adjust many aspects of their own lives to accommodate the changing processes at the schools. By and large, parents have understood, accepted and supported the policies at the schools.
Finally, and perhaps most important, our students deserve enormous thanks for their cooperation, support and resiliency during this pandemic.
Whether they lost classroom time, had sporting events canceled, had to wear masks in school or endure other disappointments or inconveniences, our students have risen to the occasion and continued moving forward with a positive attitude.
While there may have been some grumbling or complaints on occasion, our students continue to smile and laugh (often behind their masks); they continue to learn and continue to support one another.
We have learned so much about resiliency simply by watching our students adapt and adjust to the evolving changes wrought by the pandemic. Thank you, students.
There are many others to thank. Cranmore Mountain Resort for supporting the Kennett High School graduation. The Conway Recreation Department for continuing to provide children so many great programs throughout the summer and school year. And countless other community members and organizations that have worked tirelessly and with little or no thanks to support other community members and the schools during these unforeseen and trying times.
Of course, there have been disagreements and disputes during the past 18 months. There will probably continue to be many differences of opinion about the best ways to handle the pandemic and the evolving guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and other organizations.
However, we should take a moment to recognize the astounding successes from within our school system and in our greater community.
Thank you.
Edward and Barbara Alkalay live in Albany.
