Today, we find our country troubled and divided, yet we can find comfort in the little state that boasts "Live Free or Die."
Many of our individual rights are under attack. Yet, there has always been strength in numbers, and we need to become a cohesive group willing to bring our voices to our state Legislature and our governor, whether it is to stand with them or to oppose them.
Renny Cushing (D-Hampton) was recently quoted saying the current House majority is, “the most radical group of rejectionists that have assembled in the House in our history.” His statement earned a response from Rep. Judy Aron (R-Acworth).
“If I am going to be labeled a rejectionist by the Democratic Leader, I’d like to be clear on what it is I reject. I reject their assumption that everyone is a racist. I reject their attacks on those who do not agree with them, their ‘cancel culture,’ and their pursuit of squelching free thought and free speech," she said.
"I reject their desire to disarm us all. I reject their desire to continue to increase our taxes until New Hampshire is indistinguishable from Massachusetts or California. I reject their desire to dismantle law and order. I reject their desire to ignore the Constitution; their need to erase history. But most of all, I reject their policies of divisiveness that perpetuates hate for our neighbor,” Aron said.
Two significant bills that we should all be aware of are HB 544 and SB 130.
HB 544 seeks to stop the teaching of divisive concepts within New Hampshire school districts. The bill was introduced Jan 12, 2021, and recently passed a committee by a 10-9 vote.
We are seeing theology pushed across our country that one race is superior to another. This theology has now reached New Hampshire schools. Manchester School District has made it mandatory for teachers to participate in online webinars on white privilege training that, among other divisive concepts, teaches that whiteness equates to white supremacy.
This idea that one race needs to apologize to another race stems from the concept known as Critical Race Theory, which is defined by Encyclopedia Britannica as: “The view that the law and legal institutions are inherently racist and that race itself, instead of being biologically grounded and natural, is a socially constructed concept that is used by white people to further their economic and political interests at the expense of people of color.”
According to this definition, all white people are “inherently” racist.
The second bill, SB 130, establishes education freedom accounts, or EFAs, for low- and middle-income New Hampshire families.
HB 130 would allow parents to make educational decisions for their children by having, on an average, $4,600, which is the state’s funding portion of a child’s education, put into a scholarship fund that follows the child, while the remaining (approximate) $15,000, which is the local property tax revenue, stays with the school that no longer has the child to educate.
This ensures that local property taxes are not affected by this bill. These funds may be used in a variety of ways, including tuition costs for private or charter schools.
The organization Respect New Hampshire is an independent community dedicated to giving Granite Staters a voice in state and local government.
Their website states: “Different students have different needs and one size doesn’t fit all. That’s why EFAs (Education Freedom Accounts) can be used for many education or learning expenses — both inside and outside the classroom. Parents have total control to pay for things like tutoring, additional online education programs, tuition at a school of their choice, textbooks or other instructional materials, college courses, Laptops, tablets and other computer hardware, internet hot spots and connectivity, education software and standardized test fees.”
This bill has passed the Senate. If it goes on to become law, it gives back to the parents the right to choose the best course for their child, which then gives every child in New Hampshire equal access to a great education.
We are living in a time when our personal freedom is under attack. It is so important now to stay informed. We can no longer be passive fans sitting in the bleachers. Get online, contract your state representatives and senators. Let them know where you stand on the issues and when you see them standing up for what you believe, let them know you’ve got their back.
Donna Chick lives in Center Ossipee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.