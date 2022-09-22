One thing is for sure — Granite Staters don’t like being told what to think. We pride ourselves on our independence and we aren’t shy about speaking our minds. So why do some folks seem to think it’s a savvy political move to try to start restricting our freedom to read and explore diverse ideas?

This week has marked the 40th observance of Banned Books Week, a national event that calls attention to the persistent problem of censorship in the United States. The observance celebrates our right both to access and express ideas — including those that challenge us — free from interference by the government. It also reminds us not to take this right for granted.

